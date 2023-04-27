Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival Announces The On Our Sleeves® Movement as Official Charity for 2023

$10 from every Single Day Pass Sold in Ohio between May 1 and May 14 will be contributed to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation to support On Our Sleeves

$25 from every Weekend Pass Sold in Ohio between May 1 and May 14 will be contributed to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation to support On Our Sleeves

Festival Features Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold & KISS,

Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Queens Of The Stone Age, Deftones, & Many More

Held At The Best Stadium In Rock,

Historic Crew Stadium In Columbus, Ohio

Memorial Day Weekend - May 25 - 28, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, the pinnacle of rock festivals in the U.S., has announced The On Our Sleeves Movement For Children’s Mental Health, powered by the behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital as its official charity for 2023. Sonic Temple 2023 will bring a spectacular lineup of rock heavyweights to the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio over Memorial Day Weekend – May 25-28, 2023. By selecting The On Our Sleeves Movement as the official 2023 charity, Sonic Temple will make a donation to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation to support The On Our Sleeves Movement.

For passes sold between April 28 and May 14 (while supplies last), Sonic Temple will amplify the giving – donating $10 for single day passes and $25 for each weekend pass sold in Ohio. It’s a phenomenal way for music fans to do some good while rocking out to an amazing lineup that includes headliners Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and KISS, along with top rock artists Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Deftones, Falling In Reverse, Chevelle, Puscifer, Beartooth, I Prevail, Jawbreaker, Sublime with Rome, Bullet For My Valentine, The Pretty Reckless, Pennywise, Trivium, Black Veil Brides and many more.

The On Our Sleeves Movement was created by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one of the United States’ largest networks of pediatric behavioral health treatment providers and researchers. The mission of On Our Sleeves is to give expert-created resources to all U.S. communities so everyone can understand and promote mental health for children. That includes access to free guides, skill building tools like conversation-starters, videos, curriculum for schools and workplaces and more.

"We are excited to see DWP and Sonic Temple partner with Nationwide Children’s and their On Our Sleeves movement for Children’s Mental Health as the official charity for this event,” said John Kasich, former Governor of Ohio and advocate for children’s mental health. "On Our Sleeves is an important national movement for advancing pediatric mental health, and the work they are doing across the country to provide resources to parents is incredible. We look forward to a great festival partnership with DWP and supporting this great cause."

"I am thrilled for Sonic Temple to partner with On Our Sleeves as our official charity,” said Danny Hayes, CEO, Danny Wimmer Presents. “Part of our mission at DWP is to not only put on an unbelievable festival but also make a positive impact on the lives of the local community where our events take place. As a parent, I cannot think of a more deserving organization to support. We are excited to give back and highlight the amazing work that On Our Sleeves and Nationwide Children's Hospital does every day in and throughout Ohio.”

“I am very excited Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival chose On Our Sleeves as its official charity,” said Ariana Hoet, PhD, clinical director of On Our Sleeves and a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Their generous contribution will help us further our mission of providing free educational resources that break stigmas, increase mental health literacy, and support children’s mental health.”

The daily music lineup for Sonic Temple is as follows:

Thursday, May 25 : Tool, Godsmack, Beartooth, Bullet For My Valentine, Pennywise, Bad Omens, Suicidal Tendencies, Fever 333, Anti-Flag, Joey Valence & Brae, Bones UK, Ho99o9, The Warning, Oxymorrons, Angel Du$t, Bloodywood, Wargasm, Malevolence, Bastardane, OTTTO

Friday, May 26 : Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Chevelle, I Prevail, Knocked Loose, Sleeping With Sirens, Badflower, Dorothy, Black Stone Cherry, Converge, Born of Osiris, Band-Maid, Lilith Czar, Des Rocs, Mothica, Fame on Fire, Dayseeker, Vended, Mike's Dead

Saturday, May 27 : KISS, Rob Zombie, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, Trivium, Black Veil Brides, Rival Sons, Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y, Avatar, Senses Fail, From Ashes To New, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Brutus, Dead Poet Society, The Violent, Point North, Tallah, Varials, Tigercub, Capital Theatre

Sunday, May 28 : Foo Fighters, Deftones, Sublime with Rome, Jawbreaker, The Pretty Reckless, Awolnation, Nothing More, Grandson, White Reaper, Filter, Ayron Jones, The Bronx, Poorstacy, Zero 9:36, New Years Day, Nova Twins, Bob Vylan, Aeir, Starcrawler

For a full description of passes and pricing, visit https://sonictemplefestival.com .

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Additional DWP events in 2023 will include Aftershock Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville.

For more information on Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, visit:

About Danny Wimmer Presents : Since 1995, music industry veteran Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he formed Danny Wimmer Presents, which now produces the largest rock and alternative festivals in the U.S. By combining A-list talent with local cuisine and culture, DWP has become recognized within the industry for delivering the highest-quality entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners and host cities. DWP creates memorable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both consumers and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. The 2023 festival lineup will include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville. Previous DWP festivals include Rock On The Range, Carolina Rebellion, Chicago Open Air, Northern Invasion and more. Since 2020, DWP has been an innovator in the digital content space with over two dozen international livestreams, acclaimed social series Offstage with DWP and the DWPresents Channel on Twitch featuring That Space Zebra Show, which has garnered over 20 million worldwide views since its launch in mid-2021.

About The On Our Sleeves Movement For Children’s Mental Health

Children don’t wear their thoughts on their sleeves. With 1 in 5 children living with a significant mental health concern and half of all lifetime mental health concerns starting by age 14, we need to give them a voice. The On Our Sleeves Movement For Children’s Mental Health, created by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one of the United States’ largest network of pediatric behavioral health treatment providers and researchers, is on a mission to give expert-created resources to all U.S. communities so everyone can understand and promote mental health for children. Our vision is to build a world where mental health is a part of the upbringing of every single child. Nearly 1,000 mental health professionals and researchers at Nationwide Children’s, in partnership with other trusted experts, provide their real-world knowledge and expertise to power On Our Sleeves.

Since the inception of On Our Sleeves in 2018, more than 6 million people in every state across the United States has interacted with the movement’s free pediatric mental health education resources at www.OnOurSleeves.org.