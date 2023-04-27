Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $4.1 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $2.5 million, or 38.23%, compared to net income of $6.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Lower quarter over quarter net earnings were a result of higher deposit costs, higher noninterest expense, and higher tax provisioning.

“We continued to navigate a challenging economic environment in the first quarter marked by uncertainty in the banking industry with the backdrop of continued rising interest rates,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “While up 8.66% year over year in loans, we did see our loan book contract slightly, 1.09% or $11.4 million, from year-end. Our deposits held steady at $1.2 billion, which is in line with year-end deposit levels. The cost of these deposits, however, were up $1.2 million, or 51.86% over the fourth quarter of 2022. We expect deposit costs to continue to increase for the remainder of the year as the Fed signals that they will maintain higher rates for longer.”

The net interest margin was 3.98% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 4.13% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.04% for the first quarter of 2022. The average yield on earning assets grew 24 basis points from 4.82%, as of December 31, 2022, to 5.06%, while the bank’s cost of funds grew 41 basis points to 1.18% during the same period. Management expects the bank’s cost of funds to continue to increase and peak during the latter part of the third quarter of the year based on the current Fed rate forecast.

Noninterest expense increased $573,228, or 6.90%, over December 31, 2022, and provision for income taxes increased $1,695,418, or 240.81%, during the quarter. The increase in noninterest expense and income taxes quarter over quarter was due to the bank not investing in new solar tax credit projects and having to amortize the solar credits used in 2022. Provision for credit losses declined $216,624 during the quarter as the bank moved to the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology (CECL).   The Company’s asset quality remains consistent with an adversely classified index of 6.49% as of March 31, 2023, which compares with 5.99% as of December 31, 2022. The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.35% for March 31, 2023, as compared to 1.30% for March 31, 2022 and 1.30% for December 31, 2022.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 8.57% year-over-year to $166 million as of March 31, 2022, and up 0.83% or $1.4 million from December 31, 2022. Tangible book value of the company grew to $73.14 on March 31, 2023, from $66.98, or 9.20%, from March 31, 2022, and was in line with the value as of December 31, 2022 of $72.68. On April 19, 2023, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about June 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

                                            MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
                                       AND SUBSIDIARIES
              
                                        Consolidating Balance Sheet
              
 March 31, March 31,     December 31,    
  2023   2022  Change % Change  2022  Change % Change
 (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)     
ASSETS             
              
Cash and due from banks$51,448,341  $143,422,859  $(91,974,518) -64.13% $49,302,788  $2,145,553  4.35%
Federal funds sold 16,102,872   15,664,564   438,308  2.80%  21,007,642   (4,904,770) -23.35%
Total cash and cash equivalents 67,551,213   159,087,423   (91,536,210) -57.54%  70,310,430   (2,759,217) -3.92%
              
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000   350,000   (250,000) -71.43%  100,000   -  0.00%
Securities available for sale, at fair value             
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve) 257,399,845   267,833,392   (10,433,547) -3.90%  259,677,508   (2,277,663) -0.88%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,588,300   624,300   964,000  154.41%  1,578,400   9,900  0.63%
            -   
Loans, net of unearned income 1,040,411,604   957,533,245   82,878,359  8.66%  1,051,888,290   (11,476,686) -1.09%
Less-allowance for credit losses (14,047,855)  (12,408,458)  (1,639,397) 13.21%  (13,629,255)  (418,600) 3.07%
Loans, net 1,026,363,749   945,124,787   81,238,962  8.60%  1,038,259,035   (11,895,286) -1.15%
            -   
Bank premises and equipment, net 13,658,218   14,837,637   (1,179,419) -7.95%  13,865,943   (207,725) -1.50%
ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,431,413   1,158,386   273,027  23.57%  1,529,545   (98,132) -6.42%
Goodwill 9,361,704   9,361,704   -  0.00%  9,361,704   -  0.00%
Intangible assets, net 1,937,652   2,282,410   (344,758) -15.10%  2,023,540   (85,888) -4.24%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets 3,803,252   5,106,587   (1,303,335) -25.52%  3,715,202   88,050  2.37%
Accrued interest receivable 4,959,915   4,352,997   606,918  13.94%  5,341,616   (381,701) -7.15%
Cash surrender value of life insurance 14,423,960   14,065,097   358,863  2.55%  14,333,544   90,416  0.63%
Other assets 22,390,328   14,505,874   7,884,454  54.35%  16,467,513   5,922,815  35.97%
Total Assets$1,424,969,549  $1,438,690,594  $(13,721,045) -0.95% $1,436,563,980   (11,594,431) -0.81%
              
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
              
Deposits:             
Non-interest bearing$323,091,870  $355,354,700  $(32,262,830) -9.08% $339,657,309   (16,565,439) -4.88%
Interest bearing 877,794,418   896,502,158   (18,707,740) -2.09%  876,009,017   1,785,401  0.20%
  1,200,886,288   1,251,856,858   (50,970,570) -4.07%  1,215,666,326   (14,780,038) -1.22%
            -   
Other borrowed funds 47,095,332   28,770,730   18,324,602  63.69%  48,826,681   (1,731,349) -3.55%
Lease liability for operating lease 1,431,413   1,158,386   273,027  23.57%  1,529,545   (98,132) -6.42%
Accrued interest payable 491,159   321,188   169,971  52.92%  143,899   347,260  241.32%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,660,358   3,316,942   5,343,416  161.09%  5,461,126   3,199,232  58.58%
            -   
Total liabilities 1,258,564,550   1,285,424,104   (26,859,554) -2.09%  1,271,627,577   (13,063,027) -1.03%
              
Shareholders' Equity:             
Common stock 2,177,510   2,165,730   11,780  0.54%  2,169,557   7,953  0.37%
Paid in capital surplus 42,045,076   40,907,274   1,137,802  2.78%  41,302,572   742,504  1.80%
Retained earnings 117,806,614   103,112,378   14,694,236  14.25%  99,943,774   17,862,840  17.87%
Current year earnings 4,103,935   5,561,414   (1,457,479) -26.21%  21,108,630   (17,004,695) -80.56%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,468,079   3,213,238   (745,159) -23.19%  2,608,086   (140,007) -5.37%
Treasury Stock, at cost 56,912 (2,196,215)  (1,693,544)  (502,671) 29.68%  (2,196,216)  1  -0.00%
Total shareholders' equity 166,404,999   153,266,490   13,138,509  8.57%  164,936,403   1,468,596  0.89%
              
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,424,969,549  $1,438,690,594   (13,721,045) -0.95% $1,436,563,980   (11,594,431) -0.81%
              


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
              
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
              
              
 March 31,  December 31,      March 31,    
  2023   2022  Change % Change  2022  Change % Change
 (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)     
Interest and Dividend Income:             
Interest and fees on loans$14,466,103  $14,155,669  $310,434  2.19% $12,708,366  $1,757,737  13.83%
Interest income on securities 2,005,741   2,020,319   (14,578) -0.72%  1,581,771   423,970  26.80%
Income on federal funds sold 132,805   104,483   28,322  27.11%  4,771   128,034  2683.59%
Income on time deposits held in other banks 247,252   311,472   (64,220) -20.62%  66,520   180,732  271.70%
Other interest and dividend income 61,186   57,094   4,092  7.17%  50,708   10,478  20.66%
Total interest and dividend income 16,913,087   16,649,037   264,050  1.59%  14,412,136   2,500,951  17.35%
              
Interest Expense:             
Deposits 3,469,654   2,284,739   1,184,915  51.86%  462,472   3,007,182  650.24%
Interest on other borrowed funds 564,278   517,834   46,444  8.97%  391,195   173,083  44.24%
Interest on federal funds purchased --   240   (240) -100.00%  --   -   
Total interest expense 4,033,932   2,802,813   1,231,119  43.92%  853,667   3,180,265  372.54%
              
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 12,879,155   13,846,224   (967,069) -6.98%  13,558,469   (679,314) -5.01%
Less-provision for credit losses 383,376   600,000   (216,624) -36.10%  375,000   8,376  2.23%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,495,779   13,246,224   (750,445) -5.67%  13,183,469   (687,690) -5.22%
              
Noninterest Income:             
Service charges on deposit accounts 562,893   580,688   (17,795) -3.06%  569,074   (6,181) -1.09%
Other service charges, commissions and fees 403,583   264,603   138,980  52.52%  363,780   39,803  10.94%
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets 1,420   5,126   (3,706) -72.30%  314,210   (312,790) -99.55%
Gain on sales of premises and equipment --   19,270   (19,270) -100.00%  --   -   
Increase in CSV of life insurance 90,416   88,744   1,672  1.88%  87,146   3,270  3.75%
Other income 420,788   41,739   379,049  908.14%  41,987   378,801  902.19%
Total noninterest income 1,479,100   1,000,170   478,930  47.88%  1,376,197   102,903  7.48%
              
Noninterest Expense:             
Salaries and employee benefits 4,896,748   4,450,154   446,594  10.04%  5,066,729   (169,981) -3.35%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 549,051   595,444   (46,393) -7.79%  532,932   16,119  3.02%
Other expenses 3,433,785   3,260,758   173,027  5.31%  2,851,857   581,928  20.41%
Total noninterest expense 8,879,584   8,306,356   573,228  6.90%  8,451,518   428,066  5.06%
              
Income Before Income Taxes 5,095,295   5,940,038   (844,743) -14.22%  6,108,148   (1,012,853) -16.58%
Provision for income taxes 991,360   (704,058)  1,695,418  240.81%  546,734   444,626  81.32%
            -   
Net Income$4,103,935  $6,644,096   (2,540,161) -38.23% $5,561,414   (1,457,479) -26.21%
              
              
Earnings per common share:             
Basic$1.94  $3.14   (1.20) -38.22% $2.64   (0.70) -26.52%
Diluted$1.94  $3.14   (1.20) -38.22% $2.64   (0.70) -26.52%
              


  Quarter Ending
     
  March 31,December 31,March 31,
   2023  2022  2022 
Dollars in thousand, except per share data (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
     
     
Per Share Data    
Basic Earnings per Common Share $1.94 $3.14 $2.64 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  1.94  3.14  2.64 
Dividends per Common Share  0.44  0.44  0.44 
Book Value per Common Share  78.47  78.07  72.49 
Tangible Book Value per Common Share  73.14  72.68  66.98 
     
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding $2,111,955 $2,114,934 $2,108,037 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding $2,120,598 $2,112,645 $2,114,439 
     
     
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)    
Return on Average Assets  1.33% 2.03% 1.74%
Return on Average Equity  10.64% 15.90% 14.87%
Equity/Assets  11.90% 12.83% 11.90%
Yield on Earning Assets  5.06% 4.82% 4.18%
Cost of Funds  1.18% 0.77% 0.15%
Net Interest Margin  3.98% 4.13% 4.04%
Efficiency Ratio  59.32% 54.12% 53.50%
     
Credit Metrics    
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans  1.35% 1.30% 1.30%
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital plus Allowance for Loan Losses  6.49% 5.99% 8.27%
     
 

        








        

            

                

                    
