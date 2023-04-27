Global Reach-In Freezers Market Size to Reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2033, Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% | Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global reach-in freezers market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2023. With the increasing popularity of frozen desserts such as ice cream and gelato, the overall scope for reach-in freezer sales is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 3.2 billion by 2033.



The market is poised for significant growth in the coming years due to several factors that are driving the market. The demand for frozen foods is on the rise due to the busy lifestyle of people, which has led to an increased need for storage and preservation of these foods.

Moreover, the trend towards smaller living spaces and the rise of mobile food businesses has led to a growing demand for compact and portable reach-in freezers that offer convenience and flexibility in terms of storage and transportation.

The advancement in technology has led to the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly reach-in freezers that are gaining popularity among consumers. Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to improve the features of reach-in freezers, which could increase the demand for these products.

Energy efficiency has become a top priority for consumers due to the increased awareness of environmental issues. Reach-in freezers with high energy efficiency ratings are expected to gain popularity in the coming years.

The increasing number of food service businesses that are adopting sustainable practices is expected to boost the growth of the market. Many restaurants and hotels are opting for eco-friendly appliances to reduce their carbon footprint, which could increase the demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly reach-in freezers.

Expansion of the food delivery industry is one of the major factors bolstering the sales of the reach-in-freezers, that are designed for last-mile delivery. These freezers are compact and portable, and they are designed to maintain the temperature of frozen goods during transportation. As the food delivery industry continues to grow, the demand for these types of reach-in freezers is expected to increase.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global reach-in freezers market was valued at US$ 2.1 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.4%.

North America is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

By types of freezers, the upright segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 3.5%

By application, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 3.4%.



“The growing food service industry, as well as the increasing government initiatives across the globe, are the major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the Reach-In Freezers market in the near future.” Remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the reach-in freezers market are Leer , Valpro , Trufrost , Traulsen , Summit , Nella , Nor-Lake , HOSHIZAKI Corp. , Electrolux Professional , Grista , True Manufacturing Co. , Master Bilt , Galaxy , Hussmann , Delfield , Beverage Air , and others.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Hoshizaki Corporation, a Japanese commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturer, acquired the assets of Stajac Industries Pty Ltd, an Australian commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturer. This acquisition allowed Hoshizaki to expand its reach in the Australian market and strengthen its product portfolio, including its line of Reach-In Freezers.

In 2020, Hussmann Corporation, a global provider of commercial refrigeration and display equipment, launched its new line of EcoShine Reach-In Freezers. The new line features energy-efficient LED lighting, eco-friendly refrigerant options, and customizable options for shelving and storage capacity.

In the same year, Nor-Lake, a manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment, introduced its new line of AdvantEDGE Reach-In Freezers. The new line features a durable stainless steel construction, energy-efficient technology, and digital controls for temperature management.

Key Segments Covered in the Reach-In Freezers Industry Analysis

By Types of Freezers:

Upright

Chest

Drawer

Freezer

By Refrigerant Used:

R22

R410A

Others



By Component:

Compressor Rotary Vane Reciprocating

Condenser Air Cooled Water Cooled

Evaporative Evaporator Bar Tube Plate Surface Finned Tube

Capillary Tube

By Application:

Residential

Commercial Hotels/Restaurants Bakeries Laboratories Travel Agencies



