AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q1 2023

On 27 April 2023 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene and the Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt introduced the results of the first quarter of 2023. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars.

