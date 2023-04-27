Delivering on Time, Every Time: Last Mile Delivery in the Fast Lane!

Westford, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global last mile delivery market size is expected to reach USD 114.12 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 11.44% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to SkyQuest latest research report. The drastic rise of e-commerce and online shopping, rising demand for fast and convenient delivery options, and the need for more efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions. Additionally, technological advancements such as automation and data analytics have enabled companies to optimize and access their delivery processes and offer consumers more personalized and seamless experiences.

Government Initiatives and Several Trends Driving Innovation of Last mile Delivery

Governments across the globe are taking initiatives to promote the growth of last mile delivery by investing in infrastructure, providing financial incentives, regulations, public-private partnerships, and funding research and development. One of these initiatives is the Urban Mobility Package, which aims to reduce emissions from urban transport by promoting cleaner and more efficient transport modes such as electric vehicles, bicycles, and public transport. The package includes financial incentives for companies that adopt sustainable transport methods, as well as regulations to ensure that vehicles comply with environmental and safety standards.

Along with government initiatives, there are several trends driving innovation and growth of the market such as same-day and on-demand delivery, contactless delivery, sustainable and green delivery, and last mile automation.

Same-day or On-demand type Delivery to grow substantially in the forecast period

Same-day or On-demand type dominated the global market owing to the customers' demand seeking faster and more convenient delivery options. Same-day delivery is particularly popular for perishable goods, such as groceries and prepared meals, as well as for time-sensitive items such as medication and personal care products. According to SkyQuest reports, same-day delivery was particularly popular among younger consumers, with 47% of Gen Z and 45% of millennials reporting that they had used the service in the past year.

E-commerce is the leading application segment

In terms of application, the E-commerce segment is the leading segment due to its growing adoption. The growing demand for faster and efficient delivery options and the increasing trend of online shopping are promoting this application segment.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading Market Due to Strong Logistics Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on the E-commerce industry. The strong logistics infrastructure in the region and high adoption of ecommerce platforms has led to the growth of last mile delivery. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established regulations and guidelines for the use of drones in delivery operations, which has enabled companies such as Amazon and UPS to explore the use of drone technology for last mile deliveries.

Asia-Pacific is one of the second leading markets owing to increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms and the rising middle-class population in the region. The governments in many countries in the region have also implemented initiatives to support the growth of the last mile delivery market. For example, in India, the government has launched the "Digital India" campaign to promote the adoption of digital technologies and e-commerce platforms, which is driving the growth of the last mile delivery market in the country.

Last Mile Delivery Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by 114.12 billion by 2030 owing to the growing popularity of e-commerce

In terms of type, Same-day or On-demand segment dominates due to demand for faster delivery options

In terms of Application, the e-commerce segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its growing adoption.

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due to the growing logistics infrastructure

Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation:

The global Last Mile Delivery market report is segmented based on Delivery type, application, and region.

By Delivery Type

B2B (Business-to-Business)

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

C2C (Consumer-to-Consumer)

Others (such as B2G, Government-to-Consumer)

By Service type

Standard Delivery

Same-Day Delivery

Instant Delivery

Scheduled Delivery

Others (such as Premium Delivery, White Glove Delivery, and Installation Services)

By Application

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing and Automotive

Others (such as Construction, Energy, and Chemicals)

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Last Mile Delivery Market Major Company Profiles:

Amazon

UPS

FedEx

DHL

USPS

Canada Post

Royal Mail

PostNL

La Poste

Deutsche Post DHL Group

TNT Express

Yodel

Hermes

DPD

GLS

Parcelforce

Purolator

Aramex

SF Express

Japan Post

