Ketogenic Diet Market Size Worth USD 15.78 Billion by 2030 Registering a CAGR of 5.65% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ketogenic Diet Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ketogenic Diet Market Research Report: Information by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast till 2030, the market size is expected to grow at a 5.65% CAGR and reach USD 15.78 billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

A ketogenic diet is one that forces the body to the point where it starts using fats as its primary source of energy rather than carbs. This diet boosts the body's metabolism by combining a high or sufficient amount of protein with a very low percentage of carbs. This diet includes specialty foods. It is frequently used by those who wish to lose weight more quickly as well as by those who want to be healthy and fit while simultaneously having diabetes or epilepsy.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 15.78 Billion CAGR 5.65% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness for health and fitness during the COVID 19 situation, Increasing Sedentary Lifestyles in Urban Areas Increasing Demand for Ready-to-eat Food or Shakes

Competitive Dynamics:

The major key players employ a variety of strategies to maintain their market share in the global market for the ketogenic diet. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, setting up new joint ventures, forming partnerships, developing new production processes, creating new product lines, innovating with existing products, and many others. The following list includes the most well-known main market participants in the global ketogenic diet industry:

Diet Darzee (India)

Thrive Market (US)

Nutricia (US)

Lovegoodfats (UK)

Perfect Keto (US)

Keto Fridge (US)

Keto and Company (US)

Pruvit Ventures, Inc. (US)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Ample Diets (US)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The global market for the ketogenic diet is driven by a number of variables. The global market demand is boosted by rising rates of obesity and a rise in sedentary behavior in urban areas. When opposed to artificial weight loss approaches like taking diet pills or having a gastrectomy, the keto diet also causes a faster and more natural reduction in body fat, leaving less chances for unwanted negative effects.

As a result of the COVID 19 crisis, there is an increase in worldwide demand for products related to health and fitness. increasing demand for the ketogenic diet on a worldwide scale. Numerous prospects for market expansion are presented in the worldwide market throughout the anticipated period due to the intensive innovations and research and development taking place in the keto diet sector. Additionally, rising consumer demand for meals-in-a-shake or ready-to-eat foods offers several market expansion potentials worldwide. Growth potentials are also provided by the rising acceptance of the idea of a meal in a bottle.

Market Restraints

Although the ketogenic diet industry is expanding globally, there are several obstacles that are limiting its expansion. This diet's high price is out of reach for many people, which limits the market's total growth. In addition, a large number of individuals are modifying their lifestyles and moving toward vegan goods, which restrains the market expansion of the keto diet.

Analysis of COVID-19

A sizable portion of society has been impacted by the worldwide COVID 19 epidemic. Due to the worldwide epidemic, the majority of individuals have lost their means of support. It has impacted various sectors' dynamics and growth. Due to the vaccine scarcity, everyone is worried about their immunity and practices social seclusion. People are becoming more aware of their health thanks to the COVID 19 worldwide pandemic, which is spreading at an alarming rate. To boost immunity, they are forming good behaviors. Demand for meal-replacing shakes that are ready to drink rises as a result of rising social isolation and contactless activities. The worldwide COVID 19 pandemic has a favorable effect on the ketogenic diet market's global market share. During the anticipated period, the market share for the ketogenic diet is also anticipated to increase.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the Product Type

The meat segment is expected to gain momentum over the review period.

Based on the Distribution Channel

The store-based segment is poised to acquire notable CAGR over the review period.

Regional Analysis:

The North American area currently holds the greatest market share in the worldwide market as a result of rising personal disposable income and rising health and fitness consciousness in this region. In the US, there is a sizable market for ketogenic diets. Due to growing obesity rates and millennials' high knowledge of the value of eating a healthy diet, demand for ketogenic diet foods in North America is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

The European continent now holds the second-largest market share for the ketogenic diet globally. because there are significant nations here, like Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Germany, and others. The market is expanding in this area due to changing lifestyles and rising health and fitness consciousness.

The Asia-Pacific region has the third-largest market share in the world due to its rapid economic growth. This area has a larger population, which increases demand for this type of food. Additionally, a significant portion of the population in this region is obese, and because the keto diet aids in weight loss and management, there will be an increase in demand in this region over the course of the anticipated time. Additionally, rising personal disposable income in developing nations like China, Japan, Australia, and India opens up a variety of expansion potential in this area. The adoption of a healthy lifestyle has suddenly increased, which has sped up demand.

During the anticipated term, the Middle East and Africa area and Latin America both exhibit moderate growth rates. These regions include nations like Argentina, Brazil, and several other South African nations. In South Africa, adopting a healthy lifestyle and maintaining physical fitness are becoming increasingly popular, which increases demand in these areas.

