Antonio Bruno Joins Associa’s Inside Sales Team

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to welcome Antonio Bruno to its inside sales team. In his new role, Bruno will work with local branches nationwide to help community partners maximize their relationships with Associa. This includes identifying the needs of potential clients in order to match them with effective solutions offered through the company’s broad array of integrated services. At the same time, Bruno will work closely with local branches to help new clients seamlessly navigate the onboarding process.

Bruno joins Associa with 26 years’ experience in B2B and B2C sales. This includes 20 years managing all facets of inside sales and customer retention. His expertise includes profit and loss oversight, budget forecasting, sales training, leadership development, lead generation, quality assurance and development of key performance indicators. Bruno’s background spans a wide range of industries, including advertising, cable television, private college recruitment, and home mortgages. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies with a minor in Psychology from Arizona State University.

“Antonio brings a full scope of lead development, account maintenance and customer retention expertise to our existing sales operations,” said Associa Vice President of Sales Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®. “His experience will very nicely supplement the capabilities of our existing sales team and help them reach their designated goals and objectives.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

