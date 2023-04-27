$25+ Bn DevOps Solutions and Services Markets - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevOps Market by Type (Solutions and Services), Cloud Deployment Model (Public and Private), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Verticals (Telecommunications, IT & ITES, and BFSI) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The DevOps market size is expected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 25.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%
DevOps is a combination of software development (dev) and operations (ops) which is defined as a software engineering methodology that aims to integrate the work of development teams and operations teams by facilitating a culture of collaboration and shared responsibility.
As per type, the service segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The DevOps market by type is divided into solutions and services. The services segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecasted period of the DevOps market.
DevOps services are being adopted more frequently as a result of the rising popularity of agile-based application development approaches and the growing demand for optimal resource usage among businesses.
Container, API, managed, and professional services are some of the key services covered in the DevOps market analysis. The adoption of DevOps services among enterprises has increased due to the improved customer experience, faster time to market, and fast-growing catalogue of business services.
As per solutions, the continuous integration and testing segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The solutions segment is further sub-segmented into manage, deliver, and operate. As per segment, continuous integration and testing is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
This DevOps solution boosts the development's effectiveness and speed by utilizing unit and integration testing. Continuous integration and testing have a great return on investment. In a DevOps context, the test function aids developers in striking an appropriate balance between speed and quality.
Using automated solutions can save testing costs and free up QA specialists' time to work more productively. Additionally, by allowing integration testing early in the process, CT shortens test cycles. Continuous Integration (CI) is a development methodology where developers routinely, ideally many times per day, integrate code into a shared repository.
As per region, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
North America holds the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to last throughout the forecast period. The major DevOps players reside in US and Canada in this region. Due to a number of factors, including the existence of numerous businesses with advanced IT infrastructure and the accessibility of technical skills, North America is the market with the most established DevOps adoption.
Modernizations in cloud computing, containers, and microservices are some of the factors propelling the adoption of DevOps across all areas. DevOps is also widely used in the financial and government industries. More businesses are adopting the cloud strategy as its advantages become clearer.
The US and Canada are the top two nations in North America contributing to the DevOps market. Since organizations use cutting-edge application development technologies at different levels as part of their strategy to thrive in the competitive industry, the DevOps market in North America is predicted to grow slowly over the duration of the forecast period.
Among all the nations, the US is anticipated to have the largest market for DevOps.
Competitive landscape
In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Broadcom Inc.(US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia), Google LLC (US), AWS Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US),among others in the DevOps market.
Premium Insights
- Technological Evolution to Drive Demand for DevOps Solutions and Services
- Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Share in 2023
- Public Cloud Segment to Dominate in 2023
- Large Enterprises Segment to Lead in 2023
- IT &ITESs Segment to Account for Largest Share in 2023
- Asia-Pacific to Attract Maximum Investments in the Next Five Years
Market Dynamics, Trends, Landscape
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Continuous and Faster Application Delivery
- Growing Focus on Lowering Capex and Opex
- Rising Preference for Microservice Architecture
Restraints
- Lack of Standardized DevOps Tools and Solutions
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Collaboration Between It and Operations Teams
- Use of Ai in Application Development
- Growing Adoption by SMEs
Challenges
- Complexities in DevOps Approach
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Ca Brightside's Open Mainframe Helps Dollar Bank to Improve User Experience
- Case Study 2: Atlassian Streamlines DevOps Process for Domino's
- Case Study 3: Micro Focus Enables Smooth Transition to Distributed Environment for Empire Life
- Case Study 4: Gitlab Assists Fullsave to Reduce DevOps Toolchain and Multiply Deployments
- Case Study 5: Digital.Ai Enables Stater to Implement DevOps Successfully
Technology Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence
- Big Data
- Internet of Things
- Data Analytics
- 5G Network
Regulatory Landscape
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Sec Rule 17A-4
- Iso/IEC 27001
- System and Organization Controls 2 Type Ii Compliance
- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
- Freedom of Information Act
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
Company Profiles
Major Players
- Broadcom Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Atlassian Corporation plc
- Google LLC
- Amazon Web Services
- Oracle Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Micro Focus International plc
- Gitlab Inc.
Other Players
- Dell Technologies
- To the New Private Ltd.
- Perforce Software Inc.
- Progress Software Corporation
- Cigniti Technologies
- Hashicorp Inc.
- Jfrog Ltd.
- Appfire
- Tricentis LLC
- Digital.Ai
- New Relic Inc.
- Dynatrace LLC
- Datadog Inc.
- Startups/SMEs
- Circleci
- Clarive
- Openmake Software
- Capado Inc.
- Gearset Ltd.
- Cloudbees Inc.
- Smartbear Software Inc.
- Buddy Technology Inc.
- Flosum Inc.
- Prodly Inc.
