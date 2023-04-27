$25+ Bn DevOps Solutions and Services Markets - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevOps Market by Type (Solutions and Services), Cloud Deployment Model (Public and Private), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Verticals (Telecommunications, IT & ITES, and BFSI) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DevOps market size is expected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 25.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%

DevOps is a combination of software development (dev) and operations (ops) which is defined as a software engineering methodology that aims to integrate the work of development teams and operations teams by facilitating a culture of collaboration and shared responsibility.

As per type, the service segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The DevOps market by type is divided into solutions and services. The services segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecasted period of the DevOps market.

DevOps services are being adopted more frequently as a result of the rising popularity of agile-based application development approaches and the growing demand for optimal resource usage among businesses.

Container, API, managed, and professional services are some of the key services covered in the DevOps market analysis. The adoption of DevOps services among enterprises has increased due to the improved customer experience, faster time to market, and fast-growing catalogue of business services.

As per solutions, the continuous integration and testing segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The solutions segment is further sub-segmented into manage, deliver, and operate. As per segment, continuous integration and testing is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This DevOps solution boosts the development's effectiveness and speed by utilizing unit and integration testing. Continuous integration and testing have a great return on investment. In a DevOps context, the test function aids developers in striking an appropriate balance between speed and quality.

Using automated solutions can save testing costs and free up QA specialists' time to work more productively. Additionally, by allowing integration testing early in the process, CT shortens test cycles. Continuous Integration (CI) is a development methodology where developers routinely, ideally many times per day, integrate code into a shared repository.

As per region, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America holds the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to last throughout the forecast period. The major DevOps players reside in US and Canada in this region. Due to a number of factors, including the existence of numerous businesses with advanced IT infrastructure and the accessibility of technical skills, North America is the market with the most established DevOps adoption.

Modernizations in cloud computing, containers, and microservices are some of the factors propelling the adoption of DevOps across all areas. DevOps is also widely used in the financial and government industries. More businesses are adopting the cloud strategy as its advantages become clearer.

The US and Canada are the top two nations in North America contributing to the DevOps market. Since organizations use cutting-edge application development technologies at different levels as part of their strategy to thrive in the competitive industry, the DevOps market in North America is predicted to grow slowly over the duration of the forecast period.

Among all the nations, the US is anticipated to have the largest market for DevOps.

Competitive landscape

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Broadcom Inc.(US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia), Google LLC (US), AWS Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US),among others in the DevOps market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Technological Evolution to Drive Demand for DevOps Solutions and Services

Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Share in 2023

Public Cloud Segment to Dominate in 2023

Large Enterprises Segment to Lead in 2023

IT &ITESs Segment to Account for Largest Share in 2023

Asia-Pacific to Attract Maximum Investments in the Next Five Years

Market Dynamics, Trends, Landscape

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Continuous and Faster Application Delivery

Growing Focus on Lowering Capex and Opex

Rising Preference for Microservice Architecture

Restraints

Lack of Standardized DevOps Tools and Solutions

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Collaboration Between It and Operations Teams

Use of Ai in Application Development

Growing Adoption by SMEs

Challenges

Complexities in DevOps Approach

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Ca Brightside's Open Mainframe Helps Dollar Bank to Improve User Experience

Case Study 2: Atlassian Streamlines DevOps Process for Domino's

Case Study 3: Micro Focus Enables Smooth Transition to Distributed Environment for Empire Life

Case Study 4: Gitlab Assists Fullsave to Reduce DevOps Toolchain and Multiply Deployments

Case Study 5: Digital.Ai Enables Stater to Implement DevOps Successfully

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data

Internet of Things

Data Analytics

5G Network

Regulatory Landscape

General Data Protection Regulation

Sec Rule 17A-4

Iso/IEC 27001

System and Organization Controls 2 Type Ii Compliance

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

Freedom of Information Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Company Profiles



Major Players

Broadcom Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Atlassian Corporation plc

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Gitlab Inc.

Other Players

Dell Technologies

To the New Private Ltd.

Perforce Software Inc.

Progress Software Corporation

Cigniti Technologies

Hashicorp Inc.

Jfrog Ltd.

Appfire

Tricentis LLC

Digital.Ai

New Relic Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

Datadog Inc.

Startups/SMEs

Circleci

Clarive

Openmake Software

Capado Inc.

Gearset Ltd.

Cloudbees Inc.

Smartbear Software Inc.

Buddy Technology Inc.

Flosum Inc.

Prodly Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twvnk3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment