CCA Health Michigan Names Vice President of Market Partnership Strategy and Performance

DETROIT, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCA Health Michigan, a leading integrated healthcare organization with proven expertise in complex care coordination, today announced Morgan Buchko has joined the team as Vice President of Market Partnership Strategy and Performance. Buchko, a Michigan native, will cultivate and expand the CCA Health Michigan network of providers, community organizations, and other local partners to help the organization continue to deliver on its mission of improving the health and well-being of Michiganders with significant needs.

“Morgan’s experience in building successful partnerships with providers and community non-profits will be instrumental as we deliver and coordinate uncommon care® for our members,” said Brian Keane, General Manager, CCA Health Michigan. “Her leadership and expertise will ensure that we serve the full spectrum of healthcare needs, including helping us to deliver high-quality medical and behavioral health services, and address food and housing insecurity, as well as other social factors that impact care.”

Prior to joining the CCA Health Michigan leadership team, Buchko served as the Vice President of Medicare Operations at ApexHealth, where she fostered partnerships with clinically integrated networks and health systems engaged in value-based healthcare strategies, led CMS account management, and directed the company’s product design and marketing strategy. Prior to this role, she held several leadership positions at Meridian Health Plan, where she managed Medicare health plan operations, supported quality improvement initiatives, and cultivated partner relationships.

“CCA Health Michigan delivers and coordinates person-centered care that is tailored to each individual’s unique needs and is anchored in the local community,” said Buchko. “I’m excited to join a mission-focused organization that cares so much about its members. I look forward to collaborating with the entire CCA Health Michigan leadership team and our incredible clinical and community partners to help develop innovative solutions that improve the health of our members and the communities we serve.”

CCA Health Michigan was launched in 2022 following a majority stake acquisition of Reliance ACO in March by Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA), an integrated care system influencing innovative models of complex care nationwide. In November of 2022, CCA Health Michigan expanded its footprint in the state through the acquisition of the Greater Genesee County Accountable Care Organization (GGC ACO).

About CCA Health Michigan

CCA Health Michigan serves over 62,000 individuals in the state via its Medicare Advantage plans, CCA Health ACO, and CCA Health Physician Organization. By working closely with members, caregivers, providers, and community organizations, CCA Health Michigan aims to coordinate high-quality, patient-centric care that addresses the social factors that impact care and empower individuals to make choices that align with their preferences and values. To learn more, visit ccahealthmi.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

