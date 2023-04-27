Global Hygiene Products Market Outlook to 2028: Increasing Number of Contagious Diseases and Pandemics Drives Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hygiene Products Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides deep insight into the current and future Hygiene Products market state across various regions. The study comprehensively analyzes the Hygiene Products market.

The report examines the market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of COVID-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, market developments, market opportunities, market size, market analysis, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry.

This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies including their market share and projects.



Hygiene products primarily consist of feminine hygiene, baby care, oral care, and hands & body care. It conducts electricity and is used in making electrodes, paints, batteries, lead of pencils, etc. According to the report, the global Hygiene Products market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.

An increasing number of contagious diseases and global attacks of pandemics and epidemics are expected to drive the market in the forecasted period. Moreover, rising awareness of female hygiene is expected to escalate the market further. However, environmental degradation concerns related to disposable sanitary pads & diapers, along with a decline in water quality due to extensive use of surfactants-based hand washes, might hinder the market growth in the near future.



According to the World Health Organization, infectious diseases kill more than 17 million people in a year, and 30 new diseases have emerged worldwide in the last 20 years. Outbreaks of contagious diseases such as COVID-19, SARS, Ebola, etc., together with typical hospital-acquired infections like sepsis, are killing many people yearly.

The ease of world travel adds another set of infectious diseases combined with an aging population that is more prone to these diseases. Economists and futurists predict that by the year 2050, infectious diseases will be the number one killer globally, surpassing heart disease.

The various pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites, are evolving continuously, causing multiple diseases and requiring technologically advanced significant measures to cope with them. The shortage of healthcare resources, lack of sanitation, and population compactness lead to increased infectious diseases.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hygiene products such as hand washes and sanitizers are recommended to be used in prevention and exposure to contagious diseases. Infectious diseases like COVID-19 can be caused by contact with contaminated surfaces and then touching facial areas. Minimizing this risk is critical because the COVID-19 virus can live on plastic and steel surfaces for up to three days.

In epidemics of highly infectious diseases, healthcare workers are at a much higher risk of infection than the general population due to their contact with patients' contaminated body fluids. Hand and body care hygiene products can curb the spread of the infectious agent or body fluid by killing the pathogens, thus creating a barrier between the worker and the infectious material. Failure to perform appropriate hand hygiene is considered the leading cause of healthcare-associated infections and the spread of multi-resistant organisms.



PEZ and Brush Buddies collaborated on the Brush Buddies PEZ Poppin' toothbrush collection for kids, which takes inspiration from the mechanics of an iconic PEZ dispenser. These brushes are topped with the head of a playful character from pop culture and boast sanitary caps in the shape of Peppa Pig, PEZ Emoji characters, and more to encourage the habit of brushing in kids.

The companies in the sector are also leaning towards cleaner hygiene products, primarily in the baby care segment. BODY'minute introduced BABY'minute as a line of clean baby care products for its consumers. These new products from the brand are made without phenoxyethanol, parabens, mineral oil, coloring, allergenic substances, silicon, and other undesirable ingredients.



The global Hygiene Products Market is segmented on the basis of Type. The type segment is further segmented as Feminine, Bath & Shower, Hand Care, Oral, Baby Care, and Others. Among various types, hand hygiene products are expected to dominate the market share in the near future, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Feminine hygiene products and baby care products are also expected to proliferate due to changes in lifestyle, increasing population, rise in disposable income, and increasing women workforce.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Aim - Objective of the study

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Study Information

2.4 General Study Assumptions

2.5 Research Phases



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends - Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Feedstock Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Policies

3.7 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.2 Bath - Shower

5.1.3 Hand Care

5.1.4 Oral

5.1.5 Baby Care

5.1.6 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Key Company Profiles



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M-A, JV, and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. Conclusions and Recommendations



