Global Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2023: Revenues will Fall to $125 Billion in 2028, Down from $151 Billion in 2022

Global pay TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $199 billion. Revenues will fall to $125 billion in 2028 - down from $151 billion in 2022. This comes despite the number of pay TV subscribers remaining at just under 1 billion.
Pay TV revenues will fall by $26 billion between 2022 and 2028. Satellite TV revenues will drop by $12 billion, with digital cable down by $13 billion. Analog cable will lose a further $1 billion. IPTV will be flat. Revenues will decline in 71 of the 138 countries between 2022 and 2028.
US pay TV revenues peaked at $101 billion in 2011. Its total will drop from $65 billion in 2022 to $46 billion in 2028. The US will still account for 37% of global revenues by 2028, which is down from 43% in 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
The Global Pay TV Forecast report covers 138 countries in 228 pages in two parts:
- A 58-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts from 2015 to 2028 in detail for 489 pay TV operators.
