Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2023 operational update

In Q1 2023, hard rock gold production amounted to 139.0 kg (4,469 oz), compared to 216.7 kg (6,967 oz) in Q1 2022, a decrease of 36%, or 77.7 kg (2,498 oz);

Due to the seasonality of the operations at Staroverinskaya (Solcocon), there was no alluvial gold production in Q1;

In Q1 2023, total gold sales amounted to 147.9 kg (4,755 oz), compared to 292.1 kg (9,392 oz) in Q1 2022, a decrease of 144.2 kg (4,637 oz), or 49%;

100,656 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 1.54 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;

The CIL plant operated for 1,910 hours at an increased throughput rate of 52 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the targeted recovery rate of 90%;

21,290 tonnes of ore were mined in Q1 2023, compared to 51,090 tonnes in Q1 2022, a decrease of 29,800 tonnes or 58%. Stripping volume amounted to 449,100 m3 (-79,100 m3, or 15% less than in Q1 2022);

The average grade in Q1 2023 was 1.54 g/t, compared to 2.44 g/t in Q1 2022, a decrease of 37%;

Overall, Q1 2023 production was in line with the Company’s production plan.

Production unit 3m 2023 3m 2022 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (CIL) 139.0 4,469 216.7 6,967 -77.7 -2,498 -36% Alluvial Staroverinskaya - - - - - - - Total gold produced 139.0 4,469 216.7 6,967 -77.7 -2,498 -36%

Unit 3m 2023 3m 2022 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 449.1 528.2 -79.1 -15% Ore mined 000 tonnes 21.3 51.1 -29.8 -58% Gold in Ore kg 42.8 134.5 -91.7 -68% Average grade g/t 2.01 2.63 -0.62 -24% CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 100.7 96.3 4.4 5% Grade g/t 1.54 2.44 -0.91 -37% Gold in ore processing kg 154.5 235.2 -80.7 -34% Gold produced CIL kg 139.0 216.7 -77.7 -36% Recovery % 90.0% 91.2% -1.2% -1.3% Warehouse on Mar 31 Ore 000 tonnes 39.8 86.4 -46.6 -54% Grade g/t 1.37 2.16 -0.79 -36%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.55 CET on April 27th, 2023.

