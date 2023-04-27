Questex’s Successful Sibec One-to-One Fitness Event Introduces New Express Format

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today launches a new U.S. Sibec event capitalizing on the successful one-to-one concept pioneered by Sibec and utilized by the fitness industry with great success. This event will offer a new opportunity for the fitness industry to foster business relationships between buyers and suppliers in 2023 and beyond. The event takes place October 16-18, 2023 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.



This Sibec event will give global fitness industry suppliers unparalleled networking opportunities with leading owners, operators and decision makers from U.S. fitness facilities and clubs including high volume chain, independent and commercial clubs in a seamless, business-focused environment. Networking opportunities will include a minimum of 16 pre-scheduled, one-to-one appointments, multiple receptions, meals, workouts, education, and the Supplier Showcase, dedicated time after the appointments enabling buyers to meet with any suppliers they didn’t have an appointment with. The event will be accomplished within a day and a half, enabling all attendees to be out of the office for a minimal amount of time.

“It’s a shorter, more focused event, yet offers the same networking facetime Sibec has always delivered on for the past 25 years,” said Robert J. Shannon, Jr., Global Director, Sibec Events. “This is more of an express version for those attendees who don’t have the time to commit to three to four days out of the office. Plus, those who were not able to attend in May, have another opportunity to participate.”

For more information on Sibec, visit https://www.sibecautumn.com/. Apply to be a fully hosted buyer here and those interested in becoming a supplier, click here.

About Sibec

Organized by Questex, Sibec events are the longest running one-to-one events for professionals in the fitness industry and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from fitness and wellness products, manufacturers and distributors to club owners, directors, and managers. With a minimum of 16 one-to-one appointments, multiple networking opportunities, and education, Sibec events, presented by Club Industry, provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified buyers of fitness equipment and suppliers looking to meet the top global companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

