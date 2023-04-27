Questex’s Fierce Health Payer Summit Showcases Leadership and Innovation in the Evolving Payer Industry

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Health Payer Summit, the flagship Fierce Healthcare event that showcases leadership and innovation in the payer industry, will take place November 2-3, 2023 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX.



As myriad forces transform healthcare in the United States, health payers are more than ever seeking the leading-edge insights that will enable them to stay ahead of the curve in today’s rapidly changing landscape. Against this backdrop, the Fierce Health Payer Summit will highlight the leading innovators and pioneering strategies at the forefront of change.

Built on the insights and expertise of the Fierce Healthcare editors, the Summit will convene health plan leaders from across the payer spectrum—Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, employers—to examine the challenges and opportunities they face from a fresh perspective, gaining a new understanding of the possibilities at hand. It will also feature leading voices in areas such as technology, finance, quality improvement, care management and network management.

Paige Minemyer, Senior Editor, Fierce Health Payer, Healthcare & Life Sciences said, “Every corner of the healthcare industry is navigating changes so we designed this event to help the industry create a new way forward. We will discuss current trends and the innovative strategies that are transforming the health insurance space and cut through the noise on digital health, employer’s evolving expectations and regulatory and policy update.”



The Summit will provide a unique forum, informed by Fierce Healthcare, for the in-person exchange of insights on crucial payer issues, with the opportunity to:

Learn how innovative payers are taking value-based care to the next level

Hear how to stay competitive as digital health advances

Get an update on what the latest regulatory changes mean for your company

Understand what new opportunities the future holds for Medicare Advantage

Find out how trailblazers are addressing the behavioral health crisis



Representatives from industry leading companies such as Aetna, BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, CareFirst, Cigna, Clover Health, Elevance Health, Humana, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Oscar, Papa, Primary Care Partner Affiliated with Atlantic Health Systems, Quest Diagnostics, RecoveryOne, Scan Health Plan, Strive Health, Thyme Care, United Healthcare and more will attend the Summit.

