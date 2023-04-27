IZEA Research Discovers 61% of Consumers Ages 18-29 Would Quit Jobs to Become Full-Time Influencers

Orlando, Florida, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, released its second annual “ Influencer Aspirations ” research report today. The report is based on U.S. consumer sentiment and seeks to understand who considers themselves influencers, who aspires to become an influencer, and what role influencer marketing plays in their daily lives.

IZEA surveyed 1,299 U.S. internet users ages 18 and older. The research study is part of an ongoing series of IZEA Insights reports focusing on the past, present, and future of influencer marketing.

Key Insights for Influencers:

61% of respondents ages 18-29 would quit their jobs and become social media influencers full-time.

Those self-employed or working at companies with less than 10 people are more likely to quit their job to become full-time influencers.

Consumers that spend more than 5 hours per day on social media are 3.6 times more likely to be compensated by brands to post online.

Influencers are 1.4 to 3.4 times more likely to post video content than regular social media users.

56% of influencers surveyed work full-time jobs.

48% of respondents ages 30-44 would quit their jobs and become social media influencers, down from 53% in 2021.

Influencers are 2.6 times more likely to be self-employed than other social media users.



Key Insights for Marketers:

22% of social media users ages 18-29 consider themselves social media influencers.

16% of respondents have been paid by or received products from brands to make posts on social media.

63% of respondents say they would accept payment or products from brands to post on social media.

Ages 18-29 were most likely to accept payment or receive items from a brand to make a social media post.

“Social media has ushered in an entirely new wave of career aspirations, offering unprecedented opportunities to people of all ages, backgrounds, and interests,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Our research shows an encouraging trend in influencer marketing: It’s strengthening across major consumer demographics.”

“The influencer landscape is booming,” continued Murphy. “Platforms like IZEA’s Creator Marketplace empower content creators to earn an income while authentically engaging with their fans.”

Get the full report here: https://izea.com/resources/insights/2023-influencer-aspirations/

If you are interested in partnering with a brand or influencer, visit izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment