Fresh Herbs Market to Touch USD 1,679.5 Million by 2030, Recording a CAGR of 4.15% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Synopsis

The leafy portions of plants without woody stems are known as herbs. In addition to being used to flavor food, fresh herbs can also be used to garnish meals. Chives, basil, mint, coriander, parsley, and other herbs are a few of the more popular varieties. They can be purchased potted, whole packed, or cut packed. Typically, fresh herbs are leafy greens that are used to flavor food and as a garnish. Fresh herbs packaged in packages are becoming increasingly popular, and international cuisines are becoming more and more well-liked. Whether a dish or beverage is sweet or savory, herbs are an excellent method to add flavor and color without incorporating fat, salt, or sugar. They typically have a unique set of health-improving qualities along with flavor and color.

Most fresh herbs are sold in bunches held together by an elastic band. The kind of herb being examined and the surrounding conditions will determine the degree of deterioration during storage in this format. Most herbs will not likely be satisfied after one week of refrigeration, though some may last up to two weeks if the environment is suitable. Fresh herbs typically have a delicate flavor, so if you cook with them, add them before serving. Comparing fresh herbs to processed or dried ones, fresh herbs frequently have higher antioxidant levels. Adding fresh herbs after cooking or before serving will help preserve their health-promoting properties, which is the main benefit of using herbs.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 2030: USD 1,679.5Million CAGR 4.15% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising Popularity of Cross-Cultural Cuisines Growing Preference for Packaged Fresh Herbs Growth Of The Foodservice Industry

Market Competitive Landscape –

The indispensable companies in the fresh herbs market are:

Van Vugt Kruiden (Netherlands)

Rocket Farms (US)

Nomad Foods (UK)

Spisa Group (Sweden)

Vitacress (UK)

Pacific Botanicals (US)

Shenandoah Growers Inc. (the US)

Organic Herb Trading Company (UK)

Al-Hanin Herbs (Egypt)

Langmead Herbs (UK)

Market U.S.P. Covered

Market Drivers

Fresh herb exports require a high level of cold-chain management. Basil, chives, rosemary, cilantro/coriander, dill, mint, parsley, and lemongrass are popular fresh herbs. Basil, coriander, garlic, and ginger are fresh herbs and spices processed into paste or pesto. The markets for fresh herbs are the largest in North America and Europe. The major economies' increased access to international cuisines, consumers' shifting attention to natural products, and the increasing demand for botanical flavors are the main factors driving the growth of the fresh herb markets. Global trade and tourism have increased due to globalization, increasing people's exposure to various real ethnic foods. Weather conditions affect how long and effectively herbs dry.

The drying process can take a few weeks, and the herbs may become rotten if it's rainy outside. Dehydration in a hot air stream has clear advantages over-drying outdoors, including controlled drying conditions, a quicker drying time, fewer flavor and color changes, and a lower risk of spoilage. Additionally, the popularity of grocery shopping at supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retailers and the expansion of organized retailers are boosting sales of packaged fresh herbs. In addition, market participants can expect to benefit from the growing demand for organic fresh herbs.

Market Restraints

Throughout the forecast period, the market's expansion is anticipated to be constrained by changes in the price of fresh herbs.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fresh herb supply chain has undergone significant changes, and consumer behavior has also changed. Business players need to be more careful and futuristic to stay competitive. Since it is well known that both the financial and social implications of COVID differ significantly between various markets and countries, players in the fresh herbs market are creating country-specific strategies. The raging COVID-19 was a contributing factor to the poor state of the world economy. All-important links and entities in the industry chain will feel the effects of COVID-19 on the market for fresh herbs.

The company's management's effectiveness has decreased, commuting has been severely hindered, production plans have been severely impeded, network expansion has been postponed, marketing has been delayed, brand adjustments have been mandated, market sales have fallen, and team member and company revenue have both decreased. The government has also suggested stricter regulations for the production and operation of businesses. Although the market for fresh herbs is small compared to that for fruits and vegetables, it has grown substantially over the past few decades. The severe pandemic severely impacted the global market for fresh herbs.

Market Segmentation

By category, the market includes conventional and organic. By distribution channel, the market includes food service and food retail. By type, the market includes basil, chives, coriander, parsley, mint, and salicornia.

Regional Insights

Asia and Europe are home to most of the herb-producing countries. The highest production of fresh herbs in 2021 was in the Asia-Pacific region, exporting massive amounts of herbs to the Middle East and North American marketplaces. As a result of environmental factors like storms, precipitation, and periods of drought, which cause a gap between supply and demand and fluctuating prices, the production of herbs can be very unstable. Therefore, it is anticipated that changes in fresh herb prices will constrain the market's expansion over the forecast time frame. In the Asia-Pacific region, rising earnings are anticipated.

The Asia-Pacific fresh herbs market is expanding, with China being a significant country-level market. As consumers become more interested in organic, more nutritious goods and culinary experiences, fresh herbs are becoming increasingly popular. While there are differences in herb preferences and consumption across Europe, overall trade value is rising thanks to a steady import from non-European suppliers. The greatest potential for importing fresh herbs is in northern European nations.

