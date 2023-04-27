Tango Amplifies Lease Management Capabilities with Release of New Lease Transaction Solution

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) and Store Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced the launch of Tango Lease Transactions, a new solution that enables organizations to look beyond lease expiration dates to increase negotiation leverage and provides a more proactive and streamlined transaction process which collectively reduces timelines and saves precious capital.



Today’s real estate market is constantly shifting. From return-to-work strategies to ever-evolving retail brick and mortar trends, effective lease management has never been more vital for organizations. With Tango Lease Transactions, organizations will be able to manage the entire lease transaction process, integrate key data to achieve more successful lease negotiations and improve the structure of their leases.

“Occupancy costs represent one of the largest enterprise expenses, making effective management of these costs critical for organizations as they navigate the needs of their business as well as a rapidly changing macro environment,” said Pranav Tyagi, Tango’s President & CEO. “With Tango Lease Transactions, we are proud to deliver a solution that offers organizations a comprehensive understanding of all their lease options, empowering them to take actions that will improve their bottom line.”

Tango Lease Transactions builds on Tango’s existing lease management product, Tango Lease, diving deeper into the everyday transactions found throughout organizations’ lease portfolios. Together, both solutions will serve as key tools for any organization looking to comply with all lease accounting standards, streamline their operations, capture cost savings through lease negotiations and maximum efficiency.

Using Tango Lease Transactions, organizations will be able to:

See Everything: Track all transactions in process, avoid out-of-date information silos, and ensure you don’t lose sight of opportunities. Understand market dynamics and gain visibility into all leases in common across landlords.

Track all transactions in process, avoid out-of-date information silos, and ensure you don’t lose sight of opportunities. Understand market dynamics and gain visibility into all leases in common across landlords. Negotiate Holistically: Negotiate the entire lease—including quantitative and qualitative elements—to meet all portfolio requirements. Negotiate in bulk to decrease costs, leverage early options, and increase landlord contributions.

Negotiate the entire lease—including quantitative and qualitative elements—to meet all portfolio requirements. Negotiate in bulk to decrease costs, leverage early options, and increase landlord contributions. Empower the Team: Avoid just-in-time responses to lease options and pre-approve economic deal points for negotiators, allowing them to act proactively. Integrate knowledge across stakeholders to facilitate more successful negotiations.

Avoid just-in-time responses to lease options and pre-approve economic deal points for negotiators, allowing them to act proactively. Integrate knowledge across stakeholders to facilitate more successful negotiations. Eliminate Mistakes: Never miss a deadline and keep tabs on all transactions in a single process. Avoid unnecessary costs by incorporating knowledge of your capital expenditures into lease negotiations.

Tango Lease Transactions can only be used with Tango Lease. To learn more about Tango Lease Transactions , along with the rest of Tango’s connected platform of solutions, visit the website .

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management system software, delivering connected solutions spanning real estate strategy, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking and conference room reservation, and space management. For additional information, visit tangoanalytics.com.

