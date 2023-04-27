Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Infectious or Chronic Disease Drives Demand

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (inaat) market will grow from $3.2 billion in 2022 to $3.53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (inaat) market is expected to grow to $5.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Major players in the market are Alere, Biomeriux, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Hologica, Lucigen, Quidel Corporation, New England Biolabs, Nugen, Ustar Biotechnologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioHelix, Meridian Bioscience, New England Biolabs Inc., Novartis Diagnostics, Sharp Corp, Sony Corp, Panasonic, Toshiba Corp, Rohm, PhilipsHologic-Gen-Probe, BetaLED, Avago technologies, and Grifols.

The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market includes revenue earned by reaction systems and related services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) is technique that amplified DNA samples. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies are used to amplify DNA sequence from two different nucleic acids segments at the constant temperature.



North America was the largest region in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market. The regions covered in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology are instrument and reagent. A reagent is a material or compound that is added to a system to produce a chemical reaction or to determine whether or not a reaction occurred. The various technology used are NASBA, and HAD that are applied for blood screening, infectious disease diagnostics, and cancer. The various end users include hospital, reference laboratories, and others.



The incidence of infectious diseases such as H. influenzae, S. pneumonia (respiratory tract infections), N. gonorrhoeae, C. trachomatis (genital infections), and TB are increasing and require isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) to diagnose them. For instance, according to World Health Organization 17 million people lose their lives to infectious diseases every year.

Another report by Centres for Disease Control show that number of diseases from mosquitoes, ticks and fleas like West Nile, Zika, Malaria and Lyme disease increased three times. Similarly, as per a survey done by NCBI, around 50% of the population in the United States (approx. 157 million) was suffering from at least one chronic disease in 2020. Increase in infectious or chronic disease drives the demand for diagnosing through isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology.



The market for isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology is strictly regulated by stringent regulatory policies that govern the functioning, approvals and standards set for the manufacturers of this market. These regulations discourage companies to invest in new products for research and development or enter new markets.

For example, the administration of US food and drugs (USFDA) requires multi-laboratory validation of a loop-mediating isothermal amplification which takes twice as much time as the Commission for European regulatory to review the process. Long regulatory procedures delay the scope for further study of the safety and efficacy of devices and affects the operating cycle of the vendors thereby adversely affecting the growth of the market.



Nanostructures are being incorporated to in vitro diagnostics and in vitro rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) in order to improve existing tests and make them more effective or create innovative diagnostic test approaches that are incorporated in point-of-care applications. Nanostructures/nanotechnology uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale.

For instance, a range of RDTs have been developed to diagnose syphilis such as AccuBioTech (Accu-Tell Rapid Syphilis Test), Alere, Inc. (Alere Determine), Alere/Standard Diagnostics (SD Syphilis 3.0), The Tulip Group/Qualpro (Syphicheck - WB), Cypress Diagnostics (Syphilis Rapid Test), and Omega Diagnostics (Visitect Syphilis). These RDTs allow patients to be diagnosed at the point-of-care (POC).



The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is regulated by government agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US food and drug ministration), and others. For instance, according to USFDA, each medical device is classified into three groups which is class 1, class 2 & class 3.

Class 1 devices require less regulatory control and class 3 requires the most. However, devices which are not been marketed before as in the case of INAAT devices, will fall under class 3 devices as per the medical device amendment. Such devices require approval of a Pre-Market Application (PMA) under the federal law. Premarket approval (PMA) is the scientific and regulatory review process of the FDA to assess the safety and efficacy of medical devices of Class 3.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.53 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.47 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

