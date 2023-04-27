Sol Systems Acquires 157 MW IL Portfolio from Trajectory Energy Partners

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Washington, D.C.-based Sol Systems announced the acquisition of a 157-megawatt (MWdc) solar development portfolio near Peoria, Illinois, from Illinois-based Trajectory Energy Partners. Sol Systems acquired the portfolio as part of its expanding Infrastructure + Impact business and is now developing more than 700 MW of solar across Illinois.

Sol Systems will construct, own, and operate the projects, which will generate enough clean electricity to power over 21,000 homes annually. The projects will bring millions of dollars in clean energy investment to local communities, create job opportunities, and drive economic growth across the region.

“This acquisition aligns with Sol Systems’ goal to expand our footprint across the Midwest,” said Mak Nagle, Chief Development Officer for Sol Systems. “We’re proud to work with the Trajectory team who is similarly focused on community engagement and excellence in solar development."

“Trajectory works diligently to develop solar projects that deliver clean energy, union jobs, and economic benefits to their host communities,” said Josh Bushinsky, Partner at Trajectory. “Our partnership matches Trajectory's high-quality development and extensive community engagement with Sol Systems’ operational expertise and commitment to positive impact. We share a goal of bringing the benefits of solar to communities across Illinois.”

###

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, finance, asset management and environmental commodity businesses. Sol Systems is operating and building over 2 GW of solar projects valued at more than $2 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 20,000 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.

About Trajectory Energy Partners

Trajectory Energy Partners is a leading Illinois-based solar developer that pairs local stakeholder engagement with deep expertise in solar development, finance, and policy. Trajectory develops high-quality projects that will benefit communities, energy users and landowners for years to come. For more information on Trajectory, please visit https://www.trajectoryenergy.com.