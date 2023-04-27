Global Pet Supplements Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Supplements Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form, Pet Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pet supplements market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,281.70 million in 2022 to US$ 3,200.77 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Pet supplements are processed food made of plant and animal raw materials with a concentrated source of nutrients to compensate for protein, vitamins, or mineral deficiencies. These supplements provide essential nutrients to animals, which helps to improve the overall growth of the pets.

An increasing number of product innovations to meet the rising demand for health and convenience, growing demand for immunity-boosting pet supplements, and rising consumer preference for e-commerce platforms are a few of the factors driving the growth of the pet supplements market. The pet supplements market is segmented on the basis of form, pet type, and distribution channel.



Based on distribution channel, the pet supplements market is bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment accounted for a larger share of the pet supplements market in 2021. However, the online segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



China, India, Japan, and other countries in Asia Pacific faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, trade bans, business shutdowns, and other government restrictions curbed the growth of the pet food industry, including the businesses of pet supplement providers.

However, the demand for pet supplements increased during the first quarter of 2020 as people stocked up on pet products in response to lockdowns and travel bans. Moreover, growing awareness about the well-being of pets, inclination toward pet humanization, and changes in socioeconomic aspects propelled the demand for pet supplements in the region. These supplements help keep pets healthy and improve their immunity.

In 2021, governments of several countries in Asia Pacific eased social restrictions and permitted manufacturing companies to operate at full capacities. This helped pet supplement producers to overcome the demand and supply gaps, which eventually led to the market growth.



13. Company Profiles

