Europe 4PL (4 Party Logistics) Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $5.4 Billion - Growing Focus on Digitalization and Increasing Adoption of Blockchain

The 4PL market in Europe is forecast to grow by USD 5406.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25%

This study identifies the increase in retail sales as one of the prime reasons driving the 4PL market growth during the next few years.

Also, the growing focus on digitalization in logistics and the increasing adoption of blockchain in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market. The market is driven by the advantages of 4PL, increasing mergers and acquisitions activities, and rapid growth in the e-commerce industry.

The report on the 4PL market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 4PL market vendors. Also, the 4PL market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 4PL market in Europe 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 4PL market in Europe by Country 2022 - 2027



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Food and beverages and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Solution integrator mode - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Synergy plus operating mode - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Industry innovator mode - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

