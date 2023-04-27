Grace Expands Presence in China with PC Guangxi by Signing Second UNIPOL® PP Technology License

COLUMBIA, Md., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, is announcing the signing of a new license with PetroChina Guangxi Petrochemical Company (PetroChina Guangxi) to develop a 400 kilotons per annum (KTA) single reactor line using its UNIPOL® PP technology. The anticipated start up is in 2026.



This marks the second UNIPOL® PP technology reactor line that PetroChina Guangxi has licensed and the fifth that PetroChina Group has licensed from Grace for a total licensed capacity of 1,850KTA. This UNIPOL® PP technology line in China can take advantage of the full product capabilities to produce homopolymer, ethylene random copolymer, impact copolymer, butene random copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene resins. As a result, PetroChina Guangxi will be at the forefront of advanced PP production in China.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with PetroChina Guangxi and support its growth strategy, which has UNIPOL® PP technology at the core," said Laura Schwinn, President of Grace's Specialty Catalysts business. "Grace is proud to be a leader in the polypropylene licensing industry, and the continued selection of our UNIPOL® PP technology, supported by our Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment, by PetroChina Guangxi is evidence of the outstanding quality and reliability of our offering."

PetroChina Guangxi is pleased with the innovation and performance Grace delivers and confident that it will deliver higher value PP products to the China market with UNIPOL® PP technology.

PetroChina Guangxi chose to use UNIPOL® PP technology again because of the broad catalyst and product capabilities, robust production, advanced PP technology, and excellent services they have received with their current plants. UNIPOL® PP technology is known for its flexibility, ease of operation, and efficient use of resources.

Grace's UNIPOL® PP technology is a state-of-the-art process technology for producing high-performance polypropylene resins used in a variety of applications such as automotive parts, packaging, consumer goods, and infrastructure materials. Grace has a proven track record of producing high-quality products with excellent performance properties.

Visit Grace’s website for more information about our catalysts and our UNIPOL® PP technology.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,500 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in more than 100 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com. GRACE® is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

About Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Technology

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP technology delivers innovative solutions for a Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment to its licensees, allowing them to successfully participate in today’s highly competitive global polypropylene resin market. The UNIPOL® PP technology community, with more than 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufacture the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random and impact copolymers, plus terpolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

The UNIPOL® PP technology is a state-of-the-art engineering solution that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost and lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast start-ups, adaptable grade transitions, and business results for our customers. The technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC® software, allows for maximum performance.

Product and economic performance are derived from the unique combination of Grace’s proprietary UNIPOL® PP technology, CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software, and global technical service & support. This provides all licensees with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum Plant Lifetime Performance™ and better business results.

UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and/or its affiliates are licensed to use the UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® trademarks in the area of polypropylene. CONSISTA® and PLANT LIFETIME PERFORMANCE™ are trademarks of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

