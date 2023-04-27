National Hockey League (NHL) Business Analysis Report 2022-2023: Social Media, Property Profile, Team Sponsorships and Media Landscape

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of National Hockey League (NHL) 2022-23 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



NHL sponsorship comes in high at $450.2 million, which is well supported by its high volume of partners this season.

The report looks to examine the current landscape of the most popular ice hockey competition on the globe. It explores the commercial avenues currently being exploited by the league as well as offering a breakdown as to how this affects all involved, including the teams.

The publisher explores the commercial landscape of one of the most popular sports leagues in North America. It offers an in-depth insight into the premier ice hocket league in the world, with a keen analysis on the sponsorship, media and online landscape of the leagues and its teams.



Teams across the league are generating an extra $115.86 million this season from extra inventory allowed in the league, in relation to helmet and jersey patch sponsorship deals. The NHL can be firmly described as the fourth biggest sporting league in North America, behind the NBA, NFL and MLB.



A clear and in-depth look at the key commercial entities linked to the league, including social media, attendance figures, an overview on team ownership, media deals, as well as individual team profiles. Key breakdowns made throughout each stage, offering key understanding and analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Social Media



3. League Sponsorship



4. Media Landscape



5. Team Sponsorship Landscape



6. Appendix



Tables

Average Attendances

Match Day Revenue

Owners

Social Media Breakdown

Sponsorship Values

Media Deals

Stanley Cup Viewership

Team Sponsorship Graphs

Source: GlobalData

