Global Application Performance Management (APM) Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030 - Growing Opportunities for APM in Diverse Domains

The global market for Application Performance Management (APM) estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 561 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Offerings

An Introduction to Application Performance Management (APM)

The APM Conceptual Framework

End-User Experience

Runtime Application Architecture

Business Transaction

Deep Dive Component Monitoring (DDCM)

Analytics/Reporting

Tools Supporting APM

APM Software

APM: Ensuring Availability & Performance of Applications

Key Growth Drivers

Growing Complexity of IT & Applications Makes APM Imperative

Growing Need to Continuously Monitor & Manage Application Performance Augurs Well for APM Software Market

Developing Regions to Drive APM Software Adoption

Competitive Scenario

Evolving APM Market Presents Opportunities for Vendors

Established Players Face Heat from New Vendors

Vendors Focus on Ease-of-Use Features & New Delivery Models

Vendors Emphasize on Providing Support for New Application Environments

Lack of Differentiation to Foster Consolidation of APM Vendors

Select Top APM Software and Tools in the Market

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Opportunities for APM in Diverse Domains

Emphasis on Digital Transformation Augurs Well

Digital Businesses & Application-Related Issues Raise Significance of APM

Application-Centric Business Activities Drive Focus onto APM

Increasing Number of Applications Necessitate Implementation of Effective APM Platforms

Focus on 'Doing More with Less' Puts APM in Spotlight

Globalization of Businesses & Consumerization of IT Bode Well for APM Market

Enhanced User Experience: Major Focus Area of APM

Real-User Monitoring Vs Synthetic Monitoring

Hybrid Cloud Model Drives the Need for Next Generation APM Tools

Mobility Trend Fosters Investments into APM Market

APM Vendors to Address the Critical Need for Mobile App Monitoring

Shadow IT Necessitates Use of APM Tools

Customer-Centric Businesses Shift Focus onto APM

Proactive APM Tools Essential for the Agile DevOps Frameworks

IoT Elevates the Significance of APM

Big Data Analytics & APM: Providing Real-time Insights about App Performance

Big Data Analytics Enable Decision Making

Big Data-Driven Anomaly Detection to Enhance Effectiveness of APM Tools

Virtualized & Highly Dynamic IT Environment in Businesses Necessitates APM Strategy

APM Becoming Vital for Application Services of Virtual Network Architectures

Rising Significance of Cloud-based APM Tools

Shifting of Load Testing to Cloud

The AI Edge to APMs

The Emergence of AIOps

APMaaS: An Ideal Business Model for Resource Constrained Organizations

SMBs Leverage APM SaaS to Enhance Competitiveness

Log Management: A High Growth Area for APM Market

Application Design: Significant Influence on Application Performance

Inadequate Application Testing Turns Focus onto APM

Application Dependencies on Underlying Infrastructure & Components Affects App Performance

Integration of APM across Applications Presents Opportunities

Deep-Dive Visibility: Essential for Improving Transaction Visibility

APM Tools Enable Collaborative Management

Different APM Tools for Different Teams

APM Vital for Monitoring of Web Application Performance

Transaction Tracing: Vital But on its own Inadequate for Effective APM

APM Enabling BSM to Align IT with Business

Regulatory Compliance: A Key Benefit of Using APM Tools

Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth

APM Assumes Critical Importance in Data Centers

Rising Prominence of Hybrid IT Necessitates New APM Solutions

Technology Advancements & Innovations

Issues & Challenges

