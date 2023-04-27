Global Application Performance Management (APM) Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030 - Growing Opportunities for APM in Diverse Domains

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Performance Management (APM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Application Performance Management (APM) estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|561
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$7.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended
- COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Offerings
- An Introduction to Application Performance Management (APM)
- The APM Conceptual Framework
- End-User Experience
- Runtime Application Architecture
- Business Transaction
- Deep Dive Component Monitoring (DDCM)
- Analytics/Reporting
- Tools Supporting APM
- APM Software
- APM: Ensuring Availability & Performance of Applications
- Key Growth Drivers
- Growing Complexity of IT & Applications Makes APM Imperative
- Growing Need to Continuously Monitor & Manage Application Performance Augurs Well for APM Software Market
- Developing Regions to Drive APM Software Adoption
- Competitive Scenario
- Evolving APM Market Presents Opportunities for Vendors
- Established Players Face Heat from New Vendors
- Vendors Focus on Ease-of-Use Features & New Delivery Models
- Vendors Emphasize on Providing Support for New Application Environments
- Lack of Differentiation to Foster Consolidation of APM Vendors
- Select Top APM Software and Tools in the Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Opportunities for APM in Diverse Domains
- Emphasis on Digital Transformation Augurs Well
- Digital Businesses & Application-Related Issues Raise Significance of APM
- Application-Centric Business Activities Drive Focus onto APM
- Increasing Number of Applications Necessitate Implementation of Effective APM Platforms
- Focus on 'Doing More with Less' Puts APM in Spotlight
- Globalization of Businesses & Consumerization of IT Bode Well for APM Market
- Enhanced User Experience: Major Focus Area of APM
- Real-User Monitoring Vs Synthetic Monitoring
- Hybrid Cloud Model Drives the Need for Next Generation APM Tools
- Mobility Trend Fosters Investments into APM Market
- APM Vendors to Address the Critical Need for Mobile App Monitoring
- Shadow IT Necessitates Use of APM Tools
- Customer-Centric Businesses Shift Focus onto APM
- Proactive APM Tools Essential for the Agile DevOps Frameworks
- IoT Elevates the Significance of APM
- Big Data Analytics & APM: Providing Real-time Insights about App Performance
- Big Data Analytics Enable Decision Making
- Big Data-Driven Anomaly Detection to Enhance Effectiveness of APM Tools
- Virtualized & Highly Dynamic IT Environment in Businesses Necessitates APM Strategy
- APM Becoming Vital for Application Services of Virtual Network Architectures
- Rising Significance of Cloud-based APM Tools
- Shifting of Load Testing to Cloud
- The AI Edge to APMs
- The Emergence of AIOps
- APMaaS: An Ideal Business Model for Resource Constrained Organizations
- SMBs Leverage APM SaaS to Enhance Competitiveness
- Log Management: A High Growth Area for APM Market
- Application Design: Significant Influence on Application Performance
- Inadequate Application Testing Turns Focus onto APM
- Application Dependencies on Underlying Infrastructure & Components Affects App Performance
- Integration of APM across Applications Presents Opportunities
- Deep-Dive Visibility: Essential for Improving Transaction Visibility
- APM Tools Enable Collaborative Management
- Different APM Tools for Different Teams
- APM Vital for Monitoring of Web Application Performance
- Transaction Tracing: Vital But on its own Inadequate for Effective APM
- APM Enabling BSM to Align IT with Business
- Regulatory Compliance: A Key Benefit of Using APM Tools
- Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth
- APM Assumes Critical Importance in Data Centers
- Rising Prominence of Hybrid IT Necessitates New APM Solutions
- Technology Advancements & Innovations
- Issues & Challenges
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 204 Featured)
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- AppDynamics, Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Datadog, Inc.
- Dynatrace, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Micro Focus International plc
- Microsoft Corporation
- New Relic, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Splunk Inc.
