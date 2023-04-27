Global Environmental Testing Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030 - Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Environmental Testing Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Environmental Testing estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wastewater/Effluent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soil segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Environmental Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$814.7 Million by the year 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact on Environmental Testing Market

Services to Detect COVID-19 Virus on Environmental Surfaces Impel Testing Market

COVID-19 Impact: Wastewater Surveillance Emerge as Lucrative Area for Environmental Testing Providers

Environmental Testing: A Prelude

Environmental Testing by Sample Type

Types of Environmental Testing Methods

Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for Environmental Testing

Accelerating Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing Nations Boosts Growth

Regulations Buoy Demand

Challenges Faced

Inadequate Infrastructure Remains Key Challenge

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Testing Technologies Gain Momentum

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Adoption of Environmental Sensors on Rise

Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors

Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring

Dissolved Oxygen Analysis and Growing Significance

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Pushes Demand for Testing Procedures

Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance

Influx of Innovative Technologies to Aid Soil Analysis for Higher Productivity

Next-Generation Field Instruments Set New Standards in Environmental Testing

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, and Climate Change Trigger Demand for Air Quality Testing Services

Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth

Common Air Pollutants

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: A Snapshot

