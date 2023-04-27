Global Environmental Testing Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030 - Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Environmental Testing Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Environmental Testing estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wastewater/Effluent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soil segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Environmental Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$814.7 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|581
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact on Environmental Testing Market
- Services to Detect COVID-19 Virus on Environmental Surfaces Impel Testing Market
- COVID-19 Impact: Wastewater Surveillance Emerge as Lucrative Area for Environmental Testing Providers
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Environmental Testing: A Prelude
- Environmental Testing by Sample Type
- Types of Environmental Testing Methods
- Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for Environmental Testing
- Accelerating Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing Nations Boosts Growth
- Regulations Buoy Demand
- Challenges Faced
- Inadequate Infrastructure Remains Key Challenge
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Testing Technologies Gain Momentum
- Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster
- Adoption of Environmental Sensors on Rise
- Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors
- Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring
- Dissolved Oxygen Analysis and Growing Significance
- Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Pushes Demand for Testing Procedures
- Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance
- Influx of Innovative Technologies to Aid Soil Analysis for Higher Productivity
- Next-Generation Field Instruments Set New Standards in Environmental Testing
- Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, and Climate Change Trigger Demand for Air Quality Testing Services
- Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth
- Common Air Pollutants
- Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: A Snapshot
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 60 Featured)
- AB Sciex LLC
- Alex Stewart International
- ALS Limited
- Bureau Veritas S.A.
- Eurofins Scientific S.E.
- Intertek Group plc.
- Merieux NutriSciences
- Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
- SGS SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rujqcn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment