NUVO Announces NuvoMe Integration with Online, Metaverses and In-Person Events

NUVO , a leading chain-agnostic platform for onboarding users and companies to Web3, is excited to announce the integration of NuvoMe with online, metaverses and in-person events. NuvoMe is the end-user application for onboarding into Web3, providing users with a seamless experience when navigating the blockchain ecosystem.

During NFTopia , from April 28-30, 2023, participants will experience a new way of taking part in a conference, where gamification will be embedded at its core. Attendees will receive soulbound tokens, called NuvoBadges and reputation points based on their participation in the different activities during the event.

Each booth at the event will display QR codes that attendees can scan to certify their interaction with the company, further incentivizing attendees to engage with exhibitors and accumulate RP throughout the event. A leaderboard will show each attendee's earned reputation points, allowing them to see how they stack up against other participants in real-time. Finally, at the end of the event, prizes will be awarded to the top performers on the leaderboard, adding an extra element of competition. This exciting gamification element adds an extra layer of fun and excitement to the event, giving attendees a thrilling opportunity to participate and fully immerse themselves in all the activities and events available.





“It is a groundbreaking moment in the way we experience events and conferences,” says Caria Wei, CEO and Co-Founder of NUVO. “The NuvoMe app will allow attendees to proudly display their achievements, interests, and areas of expertise. This has the potential to transform events from static to dynamic, creating a more engaging and interactive experience for everyone involved.”

"This partnership comes at a time where events play a crucial role in educating and onboarding new users," says Sarah Han, Founder of NFTopia. "We are thrilled to be the first one to test NuvoMe at NFTopia, and we look forward to exploring new ways to provide unique experiences for our attendees. With the integration of NuvoMe, we believe that we can create a more engaging and seamless experience for everyone involved."

NUVO's reputation system is the first step to onboarding its digital identity feature, which is designed to help users build a comprehensive profile that reflects their interests while empowering users to maintain full control over their data.

Through advanced data analytics, NUVO can help users discover new workshops or sessions that align with their interests and expertise and provide targeted recommendations tailored to each user's unique profile. This not only helps users make the most of their time at events but also helps event organizers better understand their attendees and create more engaging and personalized experiences.

NUVO is committed to making the Web3 onboarding process more accessible and user-friendly. The integration of NuvoMe with online metaverses and in-person events is a significant milestone in achieving this goal. Starting with NuvoWallet, a smart-contract wallet with key features such as social-key recovery, gasless transactions and signature aggregation, the experience is designed to onboard new users into Web3 seamlessly.

NUVO's chain-agnostic platform is designed to be highly flexible and customizable, making it an ideal solution for projects of any size and scope. NUVO's reputation system and soulbound tokens can be naturally integrated into any existing project, providing a range of features that enhance user engagement.

