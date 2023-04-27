Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2030 - Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost Growth Prospects

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spunbond Nonwovens: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2030



The global market for Spunbond Nonwovens estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Disposable segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Spunbond Nonwovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 572 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Sets a Mixed Impact on the Nonwovens Market

A Prelude to Spunbound NonWovens

Key End-Use Markets

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Market Outlook

Spunbond Capacity Continues to Grow

Polypropylene Holds Major Share

Personal Care & Hygiene Enjoy Commanding Share by Application

Asia-Pacific Set to Emerge as Leading Spunbond Nonwoven Consumer

A Peek into the South East Asian Market for Spunbond Nonwovens

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

Automation Picks up

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost Growth Prospects

Industry Witnesses Visible Shift towards Spunbonds in Geotextiles

Spunbond Nonwovens to Gain from Popularity of Composite Nonwovens

Growing Focus on Improving Crop Yield and Protection Spurs Use of Spunbond Nonwovens in Agriculture

Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand

Focus Grows on Sustainability

Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Drive Demand

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Strong Demand for Adult Incontinence Products Led by an Aging Population Augurs Well for Market Growth

Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women

Feminine Hygiene Products to Boost Growth

Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand

Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications

Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 75 Featured)

Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Alpha Foam Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avgol Nonwovens

Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S

Berry Global, Inc

CHTC Jiahua Nonwovens (HTJH)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Fiberweb Ltd

Fitesa S.A

Gulsan Holding

Hydroweb GmbH

Johns Manville Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc

KT Exports Pvt. Ltd

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Mada Nonwovens

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC

Mogul Co., Ltd

PFNonwovens a.s

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Saudi German Co. For Nonwoven (SGN)

Schouw & Co

Sidwin Fabric Pvt. Ltd

Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd

Thrace Nonwovens & Geosynthetics S.A

Toray Industries, Inc

Ultra Nonwoven

Unitika Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avxwsz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment