Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2030 - Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost Growth Prospects

Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2030
The global market for Spunbond Nonwovens estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Disposable segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Spunbond Nonwovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|572
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$17.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Covid-19 Sets a Mixed Impact on the Nonwovens Market
- A Prelude to Spunbound NonWovens
- Key End-Use Markets
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Market Outlook
- Spunbond Capacity Continues to Grow
- Polypropylene Holds Major Share
- Personal Care & Hygiene Enjoy Commanding Share by Application
- Asia-Pacific Set to Emerge as Leading Spunbond Nonwoven Consumer
- A Peek into the South East Asian Market for Spunbond Nonwovens
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics
- Automation Picks up
- Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost Growth Prospects
- Industry Witnesses Visible Shift towards Spunbonds in Geotextiles
- Spunbond Nonwovens to Gain from Popularity of Composite Nonwovens
- Growing Focus on Improving Crop Yield and Protection Spurs Use of Spunbond Nonwovens in Agriculture
- Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand
- Focus Grows on Sustainability
- Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Drive Demand
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
- Strong Demand for Adult Incontinence Products Led by an Aging Population Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women
- Feminine Hygiene Products to Boost Growth
- Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand
- Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications
- Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 75 Featured)
- Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co.,Ltd
- Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Alpha Foam Ltd
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Avgol Nonwovens
- Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S
- Berry Global, Inc
- CHTC Jiahua Nonwovens (HTJH)
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc
- Fiberweb Ltd
- Fitesa S.A
- Gulsan Holding
- Hydroweb GmbH
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Kolon Industries, Inc
- KT Exports Pvt. Ltd
- Kuraray Co., Ltd
- Mada Nonwovens
- MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC
- Mogul Co., Ltd
- PFNonwovens a.s
- Radici Partecipazioni SpA
- Saudi German Co. For Nonwoven (SGN)
- Schouw & Co
- Sidwin Fabric Pvt. Ltd
- Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd
- Thrace Nonwovens & Geosynthetics S.A
- Toray Industries, Inc
- Ultra Nonwoven
- Unitika Ltd
