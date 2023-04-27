Global Industrial Filtration Markets Report, 2022-2023 & 2030: Market to Surpass $50 Billion - COVID-19 Pandemic Breaks Present Market Growth, but Paves Way for Future Demand

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Filtration: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Filtration Market to Reach $50.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Filtration estimated at US$30.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$27.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Air segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Industrial Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|438
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$30.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$50.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Breaks Present Market Growth, but Paves Way for Future Demand
- Liquid Filtration Market Hurt by the Pandemic
- Air Filtration Demand for Buildings Spirals in the US
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Industrial Filtration
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Regional Analysis
- Boom in Pharmaceutical and Chemical and Petrochemical Sectors in China and India Bodes Well
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air Filtration Equipment
- Regulatory Environment Strengthens Prospects of Air Filtration Equipment
- Critical Importance of Air & Water Filtration in Industrial Settings Steers Market Expansion
- Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms Benefit Market Prospects
- Filtration Gains Traction in Diverse Industrial Environments
- Robust Opportunities in Power Generation Sector
- Oil & Gas Applications Present Various Filtration Opportunities
- Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum
- Sand Filters Augment Water Filtration Infrastructure
- Integration of AI Enhances Water Treatment Processes
- Use of Enzymes to Improve Water Filtration Systems
- AFM Filter Media Technology Reinforces Water Treatment Capabilities
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 108 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Alfa Laval AB
- Camfil
- Cummins, Inc.
- Donaldson Company, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Filtration Group Corporation
- Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG
- Lenntech B.V.
- MANN+HUMMEL
- Pall Corporation
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Sidco Filter Corporation
- Suez
