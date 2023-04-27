Electriq Power to Offer Solar+Storage with Zero Up-Front Cost to All San Luis Obispo County Residents in Collaboration with the SLO Climate Coalition 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (Electriq), a provider of intelligent energy storage and management for homes and small businesses, has today announced the signing of an agreement with SLO Climate Coalition (SLOCC) to deliver affordable, sustainable, and resilient energy to San Luis Obispo County residents through fully financed residential solar-plus-storage microgrids.



Through the program’s SLOCC-vetted Power Purchase Agreement, called the PoweredUp Network, all San Luis Obispo County homeowners, regardless of means, will have access to a turnkey, distributed home energy solution, including smart battery storage. By signing up with PoweredUp Network, residents can address the challenge of dramatically rising utility rates and protect their homes from unreliable grid infrastructure, all while helping the SLO community hit its carbon-neutral goal by 2035.

“At the SLO Climate Coalition, we are working toward a vibrant, just, and climate-resilient Central Coast through high-impact regional climate solutions,” said Eric Veium, Chair, SLO Climate Coalition. “In Electriq Power, we have found a partner that shares the mission to provide impactful, equitable solutions – enabling more members of our community to access cleaner, more reliable, and more cost-effective distributed power.”



Electriq’s PoweredUp Network offers turnkey energy solutions that include everything needed for home energy independence – solar panels, batteries, software, project development, financing, installation, and grid services – all with zero upfront costs. These systems are available to homeowners in select geographic locations, regardless of income or credit history, including low- and moderate-income households. No credit checks or property liens are required.

By connecting organizations, companies, cities and municipalities, and their local homeowners into Sustainable Community Networks (SCNs), Electriq Power is enabling a shared vision of making the planet a better place. Through these collaborations, as well as by providing a comprehensive solution portfolio, Electriq’s PoweredUp Network makes it possible to deliver complete, clean, affordable, and resilient energy to all homeowners.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to serve the 283,000 residents of San Luis Obispo County by providing all homeowners with the same opportunity to access sustainable and resilient energy, whatever their income,” said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. “At Electriq Power, we believe that access to clean, dependable energy should not be limited due to financial constraints. Rather, it should be available to anyone who wants to save money and safeguard their home’s power.”

About Electriq Power

Electriq, founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley, provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. Electriq’s solutions deliver always-available, low-cost clean energy, even during intermittent outages and inclement weather. Those solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide their constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy, regardless of socio-economic status. Electriq Power has previously announced Sustainable Community Networks in Parlier, CA, and Santa Barbara, CA. Electriq announced in November 2022 it has entered into a definitive transaction agreement with TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE: TLGA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the name Electriq Power Holdings Inc. The company’s shares are expected to trade on the NYSE under the symbol ELIQ.

Contacts: Media enquiries for Electriq – email: ir@electriqpower.com

