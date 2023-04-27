HOK Signals its Investment in Downtown Los Angeles with Studio Relocation to the Arts District

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that reflects its bold, creative and forward-thinking culture, HOK’s Los Angeles studio has chosen to relocate its award-winning Southern California studio to ROW DTLA in the Arts District. HOK, a global design, architecture, interiors, engineering and planning firm with 1,600 people across a network of 25 offices on three continents, has leased 20,000 SF within the historic and industrial series of buildings at ROW DTLA.



“While we called Culver City home for almost 20 years, we are thrilled to start a new chapter in the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles. We have closely watched as a wealth of innovative redevelopment projects have sprung up within the Arts District and knew the location would directly align with our creative values and serve as an opportunity for growth,” said Anne Fletcher, managing principal for HOK’s Los Angeles studio.

Emerging from COVID with a hybrid work model, HOK recognized the importance of creating an engaging space offering amenities to entice workers to leave their homes. “Our commitment to creating an inclusive work environment where everyone can thrive was our top priority. Our new space offers a wellness room, floating workstations, a VR center, cold brew and iced tea on tap, an Everytable vending machine, and a rotating art collection featuring local artists,” said Adaeze Cadet, design principal. “Additionally, we implemented several key principles from our extensive thought leadership research on neurodiversity to foster an environment for individuals with diverse cognitive abilities.”

The relocation to the Arts District signals HOK’s commitment to revitalizing Downtown Los Angeles and also coincides with the studio’s 40th anniversary in Los Angeles. In late April, HOK will be hosting a dual office opening and 40th anniversary celebration event, benefiting United Way LA. HOK has partnered with United Way LA on trauma-informed design for homeless populations.

As part of the relocation, HOK donated a majority of its Culver City office furniture and accessories to the following non-profit organizations: Amity Foundation, The Midnight Mission, Giving Design, APAIT, Culver City Boys & Girls Club, LA Pilgrim Church, and JUST US 4 Youth.

The new offices are located at 757 S Alameda Street, Building 3, Suite 400, Los Angeles. To view photos of the new Los Angeles studio, click here. To view HOK project photos, click here.

About HOK

With offices around the globe, HOK designs buildings and spaces that respond to the needs of people and the environment. HOK designers are rooted in technical excellence, driven by imagination and focused on a solitary goal: to deliver solutions that inspire clients and communities.

Current and recent local projects include: UCLA Health Neuropsychiatric Replacement Hospital, Principal Architect for Los Angeles World Airports, USC Viterbi School of Engineering Human-Centered Computation Hall, Longfellow’s Bioterra Life Sciences Building, City of Hope Orange County at Five Point Gateway Hospital, Soka University STEM Research Building and Residence Halls, Sony Pictures Entertainment, USC Michelson Hall and multiple confidential media, higher education, science and technology and commercial projects.

