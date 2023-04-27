Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders
Date 27 April 2023
Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
Nordflint Capital Partners Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Nordflint) has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that Nordflint, as asset manager, has entered into portfolio management agreements with investment funds which include authority to exercise voting rights and that, on 26 April 2023, Nordflint acquired a proportion of Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s total voting rights which exceeds 5%.
On 26 April 2023 the total number of voting rights held by Nordflint was 1,439,227 and thus 5.07% of the total number of voting rights.
Yours faithfully
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
