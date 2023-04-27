English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Other stakeholders

Date 27 April 2023

Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

Nordflint Capital Partners Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Nordflint) has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that Nordflint, as asset manager, has entered into portfolio management agreements with investment funds which include authority to exercise voting rights and that, on 26 April 2023, Nordflint acquired a proportion of Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s total voting rights which exceeds 5%.

On 26 April 2023 the total number of voting rights held by Nordflint was 1,439,227 and thus 5.07% of the total number of voting rights.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment