irline Industry Sports Sponsorship Analysis Report 2022-2023: $1.2 Billion in Partnerships with 102 Airlines with 379 Deals - Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies

Airline sector currently worth an estimated $1.2 billion in sport sponsorship partnerships with 102 active airlines engaging in 379 deals.

This travel & tourism-Airlines report provides an insight of the airline sector's current engagement with the rights holders in sports industry. Breakdown of the most active and biggest spending airlines as well as most attractive sports properties for airline sector.

A detailed overview of the most enticing geographical markets for airlines, trend analysis of airlines sponsorship market, study on significant partnerships and stadium naming rights partnership tendency across industries. An extended evaluation of the key airlines involved with sports market and the top valued partnerships expected to expire in 2023.



Soccer represents the most attractive market to the airline sector both with respect to deal activity and brand spend in 2022. Venue partnerships are also a staple of the airline sector's commitment to the sports industry with the often multi purpose use of stadia providing airlines with regular exposure to a variety of audiences, from different sporting sectors.



Front-of-Shirt sponsorship trend is also prominent with airline sector brands to gain extended presence, maintain the brand value in targeted audiences and expand their footprint worldwide.



Airlines based in the Middle East are currently the biggest drivers of airline sector spend, with the region accounting for over half of total sector spend, driven by Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad.



Key Highlights

Airline sector accounts for an estimated annual spend of $1.2 billion in sport sponsorship for 2022 according to the publisher's Sport Intelligence Centre, with data being taken from the publisher's Sports sponsorship database as on 31st October 2022.

There are 102 airlines currently engaged in sport sponsorship agreements.

European region represents the most enticing sport market to airline firms, with European rights holders collecting $388.5 million in 2022 from this industry, comfortably surpassing all other sporting markets.

The soccer market has accumulated an estimated $604.4 million in airline sponsorship for 2022, with 143 deals in 2022, more than seven times the next sporting sector.

Middle East airlines are the biggest spenders with $633.8 million investment in 2022.

49% of partnerships in airline sports sponsorship landscape are held by EMEA region brands followed by AMER region brand having 37% of the partnerships and lastly APAC region brands holding only 14% of the partnerships.

Scope

The travel & tourism-Airlines sector report considers the current level of engagement of the airline sector with the sports industry. With $1.2 million in active circulation in 2022, there are 102 airlines committed to sport sponsorship market. Majority of deals are attained by North American brands with 130 deals while the Middle-Eastern brands accounts for highest deal value of $634 million with only 75 deals.

European properties receives highest investment from airline sector in 2022, with Premier League representing the most attractive property to the airline sector, with over $144 million driven by the sector to the Premier League and associated products, including mostly teams and venue deals. Naming partnerships, either with events or venues, also feature among the most lucrative airline deals. Etihad's team plus venue partnership with Manchester City makes it the third most valuable partnership of the airline sector.

Breaking down the sporting products shows that professional sports teams are the main recipient of airline sector's sponsorship in 2022, holding 45% of both deal value and deal volume of total sector's sponsorship landscape. Although the events and venues category both sees the average deal value of $5 million higher than the teams' category reaching an average deal value of only $3 million per partnership.

Reasons to Buy

This travel & tourism-airlines sector report offers a thorough, progressive analysis of the airlines sector sponsorship landscape, with major geographical and sporting markets for both the airlines and sports industry in a concise format to help executives build proactive and productive advancement strategies.

Accompanying the publisher's sponsorship database, the report examines the airlines sector expenditure on sports sponsorship, most valuable region in terms of brand spend, lucrative partners to sports industry, venue naming rights comparative analysis and sector's most notable partnerships.

With several charts and tables, the report is intended for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Market Insights

Airline Industry- Sponsorship market trend

Airline industry- Major sponsorship markets

Sector Analysis

Sector Summary

Sport Breakdown

Sports Leagues Analysis

Product category Breakdown

Market Analysis

Biggest Deals

Deals expiring in 2023

Case Study-

Emirates Airlines and Arsenal FC

Turkish Airlines and UEFA Champions League

Venues & Airline sector

Brand Analysis

Brand Summary

Brand Location Analysis

Most Active Brands

Biggest Spenders

Key Brands Analysis

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Emirates

Qatar Airlines

Delta Airlines

Turkish Airlines

Etihad Airways

United Airlines

American Airlines

British Airways

Lufthansa

Qantas

Virgin Australia

All Nippon Airways

Japan Airlines

Tunisair

FlySafair





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apmu3



