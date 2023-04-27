KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023.

The Company reported net income of $1.7 million or $1.55 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 26.0% compared to net income of $1.4 million or $1.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $5.2 million compared to $4.2 million at March 31, 2022. The Company did not record any provision for loan losses during the first quarter 2023. The Bank adopted ASU 2016-13 “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” referred to as the CECL model. The Day 1 adoption of CECL decreased the provison for loan losses by $1.1 million. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $738,000, compared to $802,000 for the comparable period ended March 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.3 million in the comparable period in 2022.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $35.2 million, to $581.5 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $546.3 million at December 31, 2022. Net loan balances increased by $14.6 million to $428.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $413.7 million at December 31, 2022. The Company’s investment securities totaled $101.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $98.6 million at December 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, short-term borrowings decreased $17.0 million. Total stockholders’ equity increased $5.2 million to $37.5 million at March 31, 2023, from $32.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to $2.5 million increase in retained earnings as a result of net income plus $1.0 million added to retained earnings resulting from the CECL adoption. In addition, the accumulated other comprehensive income decreased $2.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2023 and compared to December 31,2022.

Nonperforming assets consisted of $849,000 nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023, representing less than 0.20% of the Company’s total assets. There was no foreclosed real estate owned at March 31, 2023. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2023 totaled $3.4 million, or 0.80% of total loans.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “The Banks loan demand is solid and we continue to increase in our deposit and loan base across our footprint. The continued rated increases by the Federal Reserve has certainly produced some compression in our net interest margin and forced the cost to borrowers to increase.  In light of the interest rate headwinds, the Bank saw year over year positive earnings growth for the quarter. We believe the markets we serve are well positioned for continued growth.”  

Commenting on national events during the first quarter, Keen stated, “During the first quarter of this year on a national level, there has been some unsettledness in the financial markets and with some large banking institutions.  Unlike the banks making national headlines, KS Bank’s capital, liquidity, and earnings remain strong and in compliance with our primary regulator’s guidelines. KS Bank’s loan portfolio is well diversified with businesses of different sizes across various industries in the five-county footprint we serve. ”  

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly  dividend of $0.25 per share for stockholders of record as of May 1, 2023 with payment to be made on May 11, 2023.  The $0.25 per share dividend represents a 25% increase of the previous quarter’s dividend of $0.20 per share.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.66%, compared to 9.44% at December 31, 2022.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022. Additionally, the Bank has received regulatory approval to build a full service branch in Dunn, NC to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
      
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 
  (unaudited) 2022* 
      
  (Dollars in thousands) 
 ASSETS    
      
 Cash and due from banks:    
 Interest-earning$23,790  $4,558  
 Noninterest-earning 3,003   3,162  
 Time Deposit 5,100   5,100  
 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 101,131   98,576  
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 287   1,021  
 Loans 431,752   418,809  
 Less allowance for loan losses (3,437)  (5,069) 
 Net loans 428,315   413,740  
      
 Accrued interest receivable 2,121   2,093  
 Foreclosed assets, net -   -  
 Property and equipment, net 9,815   9,347  
 Other assets 7,940   8,753  
      
 Total assets$581,502  $546,350  
      
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
      
 Liabilities    
 Deposits$527,608  $481,565  
 Short-term borrowings$-  $17,028  
 Long-term borrowings 11,248   11,248  
 Accrued interest payable 275   117  
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,915   4,156  
          
 Total liabilities 544,046   514,114  
      
 Stockholder's Equity:    
 Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding    
 Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,359   1,359  
 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 44,000   41,453  
 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (7,903)  (10,576) 
          
 Total stockholders' equity 37,456   32,236  
          
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$581,502  $546,350  
      
 *  Derived from audited financial statements    
      

 

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary 
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) 
     
  Three Months Ended 
  31-Mar 
  2023 2022 
  (In thousands, except per share data) 
Interest and dividend income:   
 Loans$5,864 $4,130 
 Investment securities   
 Taxable 482  322 
 Tax-exempt 205  174 
 Dividends 7  21 
 Interest-bearing deposits 217  44 
 Total interest and dividend income 6,775  4,691 
     
Interest expense:   
 Deposits 1,374  219 
 Borrowings 203  238 
 Total interest expense 1,577  457 
     
 Net interest income 5,198  4,234 
     
Provision for loan losses -  - 
        
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,198  4,234 
     
Noninterest income:   
 Service charges on deposit accounts 310  293 
 Fees from presold mortgages 3  4 
 Other income 425  505 
 Total noninterest income 738  802 
     
Noninterest expenses:   
 Compensation and benefits 2,364  2,043 
 Occupancy and equipment 534  484 
 Data processing & outside service fees 205  205 
 Advertising 48  18 
 Foreclosed real estate and repossessions, net -  - 
 Other 606  566 
 Total noninterest expenses 3,757  3,316 
     
 Income before income taxes 2,179  1,720 
     
Income tax 460  353 
        
 Net income$1,719 $1,367 
        
 Basic and Diluted earnings per share$1.55 $1.23 
     

 


 