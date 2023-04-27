KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023.



The Company reported net income of $1.7 million or $1.55 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 26.0% compared to net income of $1.4 million or $1.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $5.2 million compared to $4.2 million at March 31, 2022. The Company did not record any provision for loan losses during the first quarter 2023. The Bank adopted ASU 2016-13 “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” referred to as the CECL model. The Day 1 adoption of CECL decreased the provison for loan losses by $1.1 million. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $738,000, compared to $802,000 for the comparable period ended March 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.3 million in the comparable period in 2022.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $35.2 million, to $581.5 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $546.3 million at December 31, 2022. Net loan balances increased by $14.6 million to $428.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $413.7 million at December 31, 2022. The Company’s investment securities totaled $101.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $98.6 million at December 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, short-term borrowings decreased $17.0 million. Total stockholders’ equity increased $5.2 million to $37.5 million at March 31, 2023, from $32.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to $2.5 million increase in retained earnings as a result of net income plus $1.0 million added to retained earnings resulting from the CECL adoption. In addition, the accumulated other comprehensive income decreased $2.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2023 and compared to December 31,2022.

Nonperforming assets consisted of $849,000 nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023, representing less than 0.20% of the Company’s total assets. There was no foreclosed real estate owned at March 31, 2023. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2023 totaled $3.4 million, or 0.80% of total loans.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “The Banks loan demand is solid and we continue to increase in our deposit and loan base across our footprint. The continued rated increases by the Federal Reserve has certainly produced some compression in our net interest margin and forced the cost to borrowers to increase. In light of the interest rate headwinds, the Bank saw year over year positive earnings growth for the quarter. We believe the markets we serve are well positioned for continued growth.”

Commenting on national events during the first quarter, Keen stated, “During the first quarter of this year on a national level, there has been some unsettledness in the financial markets and with some large banking institutions. Unlike the banks making national headlines, KS Bank’s capital, liquidity, and earnings remain strong and in compliance with our primary regulator’s guidelines. KS Bank’s loan portfolio is well diversified with businesses of different sizes across various industries in the five-county footprint we serve. ”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share for stockholders of record as of May 1, 2023 with payment to be made on May 11, 2023. The $0.25 per share dividend represents a 25% increase of the previous quarter’s dividend of $0.20 per share.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.66%, compared to 9.44% at December 31, 2022.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022. Additionally, the Bank has received regulatory approval to build a full service branch in Dunn, NC to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com .

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Harold T. Keen

President and Chief Executive Officer

(919) 938-3101

Regina J Smith

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 938-3101







KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition March 31, 2023 December 31, (unaudited) 2022* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 23,790 $ 4,558 Noninterest-earning 3,003 3,162 Time Deposit 5,100 5,100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 101,131 98,576 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 287 1,021 Loans 431,752 418,809 Less allowance for loan losses (3,437 ) (5,069 ) Net loans 428,315 413,740 Accrued interest receivable 2,121 2,093 Foreclosed assets, net - - Property and equipment, net 9,815 9,347 Other assets 7,940 8,753 Total assets $ 581,502 $ 546,350 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 527,608 $ 481,565 Short-term borrowings $ - $ 17,028 Long-term borrowings 11,248 11,248 Accrued interest payable 275 117 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,915 4,156 Total liabilities 544,046 514,114 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 44,000 41,453 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (7,903 ) (10,576 ) Total stockholders' equity 37,456 32,236 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 581,502 $ 546,350 * Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 31-Mar 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,864 $ 4,130 Investment securities Taxable 482 322 Tax-exempt 205 174 Dividends 7 21 Interest-bearing deposits 217 44 Total interest and dividend income 6,775 4,691 Interest expense: Deposits 1,374 219 Borrowings 203 238 Total interest expense 1,577 457 Net interest income 5,198 4,234 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,198 4,234 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 310 293 Fees from presold mortgages 3 4 Other income 425 505 Total noninterest income 738 802 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,364 2,043 Occupancy and equipment 534 484 Data processing & outside service fees 205 205 Advertising 48 18 Foreclosed real estate and repossessions, net - - Other 606 566 Total noninterest expenses 3,757 3,316 Income before income taxes 2,179 1,720 Income tax 460 353 Net income $ 1,719 $ 1,367 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 1.23







