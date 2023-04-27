Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial greenhouse market grew from $29.69 billion in 2022 to $32.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow to $49.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.



Increasing population and low availability of arable land are the key factors driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. The vine seed production in greenhouse farming is more than double that of conventional cultivation, attributed to regulated media and environmental conditions.

For instance, in July 2022, according to a report published by the United Nations, the current world population stood at 7.9 billion in 2021, with projected increases to 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100. In 2020, there will likely be between 720 and 811 million hungry people on the planet, and in 2030, 660 million people may still experience hunger.

As a result, current arable land is under pressure to grow more food by using soil treatment devices. Thus, the situation of increasing food demand and decreasing arable land is expected to boost the growth of the commercial greenhouse market, which provides a better harvest both in terms of quality and quantity than the traditional methods.



Europe was the largest region in the commercial greenhouse market in 2022. North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial greenhouse market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the commercial greenhouse market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, automated irrigation systems, pH sensors, and climate control software are key trends gaining popularity in the commercial greenhouse market. Indoor farmers can use artificial intelligence, automatic irrigation systems, pH cameras, and climate change tools to solve problems including disease prevention and pest management.

Smart Greenhouse is a creative project that was started in conjunction with businesses and their specialized knowledge to lighten the load on farmers and help them with stable production and dependable business. Depending on the type of crop and cultivar, users can adjust the growing environment's temperature, humidity, and water content to automatically control cultivation techniques.



The commercial greenhouse consists of sales of lean-to, detached, ridge and furrow greenhouse. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.97 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $49.26 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Commercial Greenhouse Market Characteristics

3. Commercial Greenhouse Market Trends And Strategies

4. Commercial Greenhouse Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Commercial Greenhouse Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Commercial Greenhouse Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Commercial Greenhouse Market

5. Commercial Greenhouse Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Commercial Greenhouse Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Commercial Greenhouse Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Commercial Greenhouse Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

6.2. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Segmentation By Equipment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cooling Systems

Heating Systems

Others

6.3. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Segmentation By Crop Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

7. Commercial Greenhouse Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

