Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents and Uses Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

The global polymerase chain reactions (pcr) devices, reagents and uses market is expected to grow from $5.14 billion in 2021 to $5.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market is expected to grow to $6.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major players in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott, bioMerieux SA, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG), and Fluidigm Corporation.

The polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market consists of sales of conventional PCR machine, qPCR, reverse transcription PCR, nested PCR, hot start PCR, and digital PCR devices. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices and reagents are designed to aid scientists in producing multiple copies of specific DNA segments. In PCR, a section of the genome to be amplified is chosen using short synthetic DNA fragments called primers, and the segment is subsequently amplified through numerous rounds of DNA synthesis.



North America was the largest region in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market. The regions covered in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices and reagents are instruments, reagents, consumables. An instrument is a tool or device for doing a particular kind of work. The instruments used are standards PCR, rt-PCR, digital PCR. The various end-users are pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostics labs and hospitals, academics, and research organizations.



The growing prevalence of infectious diseases across the world is driving the polymerase chain reactions devices and reagents market. Polymerase chain reactions devices are used in clinical laboratories to detect the presence of infectious diseases. In a report published by the World Health Organization, it was reported that around 17 million people are killed in a year due to infectious diseases. Also, the same report stated that 30 new infectious diseases have emerged in the last 20 years.

According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, 15.5 million people in the US visited a physician, due to an infectious disease. Such instances are increasing the demand for clinical diagnostic services and thereby driving the polymerase chain reactions devices and reagents market.



The emergence of alternatives is a major restraint on the growth of polymerase chain reaction devices and the reagents market. In the field of DNA sequencing, the polymerase chain reaction technique has competitors like Next Generation Sequencing and Sanger Sequencing which provide similar utility as PCR devices and reagents and even better results in some cases, thus increasing the competition in the market and thereby limiting PCR devices and reagents growth.

For instance, in a study conducted, 138 FFPE non-small lung cancer samples were examined, with assays developed through Sanger, Next Generation Sequencing, and polymerase chain reaction techniques.

All three assays were compared and it was reported that assays developed by NGS and QPCR exhibited similar analytical sensitivity, simplicity, and high level of concordance. Moreover, it was found that NGS assays proved to be better than qPCR in displaying more accurate information about allele sequence, mutation frequency, and the detection of non-hotspot mutations. This emergence of alternative procedures is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Companies in the polymerase chain reaction devices and reagents market are increasingly focusing on Digital PCR due to its higher accuracy compared to conventional PCR. Conventional PCR is an end-point investigation that is not fully quantified because the enhanced item is distinguished by agarose gel electrophoresis.

Digital PCR expands on customary PCR enhancement and fluorescent-probe- based identification techniques to give a comprehensive evaluation of nucleic acids without the requirement for standard bends. The companies investing in digital polymerase chain reaction technology include BioRad Technologies, Atlas Genetics, OriGene Technologies STST-Diagnostica, Ugen Tec, and Genesis Healthcare Company.



The countries covered in the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices and reagents market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.56 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $6.97 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market Characteristics



3. Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market - Macro Economic Scenario

3.1 COVID-19 Impact On Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market

3.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market

3.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market



4. Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market Size And Growth

4.1. Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Historic Market, 2017 - 2022, $ Billion

4.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

4.1.2. Restraints On The Market

4.2. Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Forecast Market, 2022 - 2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

4.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

4.2.2. Restraints On the Market



5. Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Instruments

Reagents

Consumables

5.2. Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Clinical Diagnostics labs and hospitals

Academics and research organization

5.3. Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market, Segmentation By Instruments, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Standards PCR

RT-PCR

Digital PCR

6. Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market Regional And Country Analysis

6.1. Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

6.2. Global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

