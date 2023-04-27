Oxygen Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Oxygen Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the oxygen market report by The Business Research Company, the market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. The oxygen market is estimated to expand from $34.8 billion in 2022 to $39.2 billion in 2023, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12%. Furthermore, it is projected that the global oxygen market will reach $62.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 12%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2022.



The growth of the global oxygen market is attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory ailments, which has led to an increase in the demand for medical oxygen. The United Nations (UN) reports that in 2020, the worldwide population of individuals aged 65 years or older was roughly 727 million, with projections indicating that this number will surge to 1.5 billion by 2050.

Major oxygen market companies are Linde Group, Praxair Technology Inc., Air Liquide, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Yingde Gases, Air Water Inc., Airgas Inc., Guangdong Haute Gas Co. Ltd., and Baosteel Metal Co. Ltd.

Companies operating in the industry are continuously developing innovative new solutions for improved oxygen delivery methods to meet the rising demand from patients receiving healthcare services. One such innovative solution is the Binary Actuation Technology (BAT) developed by Camcon Medical, which aims to improve oxygen delivery accuracy and minimize wastage. This technology offers a cost-effective solution for patients requiring oxygen therapy and helps improve the economic benefits of oxygen products on the market.

The global oxygen market is segmented as:

1) By Product Type: Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Automobiles, Mining, Mineral processing applications

3) By End User Industry: Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Industry, Health Care Industry, Other End Use Industries

The global oxygen industry is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory ailments and the growing demand for improved oxygen delivery methods. The report provides an in-depth analysis of advanced technologies and cost-effective solutions, lucrative segments that players should target, top regions and countries which have a greater growth potential. The comprehensive overview provided by the report will help you stay updated and make better decisions.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

