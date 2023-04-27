The Personal Finance Software Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $2.2 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Personal Finance Software Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Business Research Company’s research on the global personal finance software market, the market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. The personal finance software market size is expected to increase from $1.6 billion in 2022 to $1.7 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate of more than 6%. Furthermore, it is anticipated that by 2027, the market size will reach $2.2 billion, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%. North America region held the largest market share in 2022.



The personal finance software market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing need for personalized and secure digital services. The Economist, a UK-based media outlet, reported that in 2022, 58% of banks across the globe relied on technology, such as artificial intelligence, to deliver personalized digital services. This highlights the increasing demand for secure and tailored digital services, which is driving the growth of the market.

Innovation is a crucial trend in the market. Key personal finance software market companies like Microsoft Corporation, Moneyspire Inc., PocketSmith Ltd., The Infinite Kind, Buxfer Inc. and Doxo Inc. are continuously introducing new and advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance the effectiveness of personal finance management while minimizing the time and effort required.

For instance, Quicken, a leading personal finance management provider based in the US, launched Simplifi in August 2021. This app features an achievement program that recognizes progress and encourages users to meet their short- and long-term financial goals by awarding badges that highlight positive financial growth, ultimately boosting users' confidence in their financial management skills.

The global personal finance software industry is segmented as:

1) By Product Type: Web-Based Software, Mobile-Based Software

2) By Deployment Types: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By End User: Small Businesses Users, Individual Consumers

The Business Research Company's report describes and explains the personal finance software industry from 2017 to 2022, referred to as the historic period, and 2022 to 2027, referred to as the forecast period, with additional forecasts from 2027 to 2032. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of how consumers are increasingly seeking to optimize their financial management and how players are strategizing to meet this increasing demand.

Personal Finance Software Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the personal finance software market size, personal finance software market segments, personal finance software market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

