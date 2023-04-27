AUGA Group, AB notification on transaction of person holding management position

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’) received notification on the transaction in issuer's securities of a person holding management positions (attached).

CEO of AUGA Group, AB 
Kęstutis Juščius 
+370 5 233 5340 

