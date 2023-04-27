Global Broadcast and Media Technology Market Report 2023: Rise in Access to Media and Video Streaming Drives Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadcast And Media Technology Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global broadcast and media technology market grew from $48.28 billion in 2022 to $53.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The broadcast and media technology market is expected to grow to $79.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Major players in the broadcast and media technology market are Evertz Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Quantum Corporation, ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG, Dell Inc., (EMC Corporation), Grass Valley, AVI Systems, Video Stream Networks S.L., WideOrbit Inc., Harmonic Inc., Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L, Clyde Broadcast, Sencore, EVS Broadcast Equipment, and ACORDE Technologies S.A.

The broadcast and media technology refer to a variety of communication systems that entail transferring data across long distances utilizing electronic and electromagnetic approaches. Radio and television broadcasting technology, satellite broadcasting technology, digital cable and satellite television technology, digital terrestrial television, and satellite television technologies are the examples of broadcast and media technology.



The various solutions in broadcast and media technology include web content management, content storage solutions, editorial, and print workflow, media/digital asset management, revenue management, ad and data management, and user management. Web content management is a software used to manage content allowing multiple contributors to create, edit and publish. The hosting models in the broadcast and media technology include integrated and standalone. The end users of broadcast and media technology include broadcasters, distributors, OTT, and IPTV.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the broadcast and technology market. The companies operating in broadcast and media technology market are focusing on developing innovative products to meet industry demands and expand their market reach across the globe.

North America was the largest region in the broadcast and media technology market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the broadcast and media technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



A rise in access to media and video streaming is contributing to the growth of the broadcast and media technology market. Streaming media is the process of delivering multimedia data (such as video or audio) from a streaming service provider to an end-user. Streaming media uses HTTP, TCP/IP, and HTML protocols to deliver audio and video elements.

For instance, in April 2022, according to a survey by State of Play report by Nielsen Holdings Inc., a US-based data, information, and market measurement firm, between February 2021 and February 2022, there was a double-digit growth of 18% in Americans' average weekly time viewing a video.

The total amount of streamed minutes increased from 143.2 billion to 169.4 billion. Over the last few years, viewers have increased the number of services they subscribe to and pay for. According to the survey, 58% of people who pay for video subscriptions do so for three or more streaming services, up from 32% in 2019. Such an increase in consumption of media and video streaming will propel the growth of broadcast and media technology market.



The countries covered in the broadcast and media technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $53.44 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $79.86 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

