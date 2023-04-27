English French

COFACE SA: publishes 2022 pro forma accounts following IFRS 17 application

Paris, 27 April 2023 – 17.35

Coface has been applying the IFRS 17 accounting standard since 1st January 2023. In order to allow the analysis of its future reporting Coface is reporting today 2022 pro forma accounts1. Coface has also been applying the IFRS 9 standard since 1st January 2023 but there will be no pro forma set of accounts.

These 2022 pro-forma figures need to be analysed in conjunction with first time application (FTA) as the transition from one standard to another creates short-term differences. Profit recognition pace is different between IFRS 4 and IFRS 17. In the mid-term though, both standards will converge in terms of shareholders’ equity and earnings.

Reserving philosophy remains broadly unchanged. In particular, undiscounted current underwriting year loss ratios are almost identical between the previous IFRS 4 and the new IFRS 17 standard.

Coface’s strategy remains unaffected by IFRS 17. Coface will continue to report and to rely on the same KPIs with very limited definition changes. Moreover, the Build to Lead through the cycle objectives remain valid under the new framework.

Phalla Gervais, Coface’s Chief Financial & Risk Officer, commented:

“Today’s reporting of our pro forma IFRS 17 figures marks an important milestone in a key accounting project. I would first like to thank Coface’s teams who have achieved this transforming project for the finance function. IFRS 17 will not change Coface’s business or strategy. It will lead to a somehow faster profit recognition and will further align practices and strengthen the robustness of the reserving process.

Last, I am happy to confirm that our Build to Lead through the cycle targets remain valid under the new accounting framework.”

Conference call for financial analysts

Coface’s 2022 pro forma accounts following IFRS 17 application will be discussed with financial analysts during the conference call on 27 April 2023 at 18.00 (Paris time). Dial one of the following numbers:

The presentation will be available (in English only) at the following address:

http://www.coface.com/Investors/financial-results-and-reports



CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Corentin HENRY: +33 1 49 02 23 94 - corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

(subject to change)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2022: 16 May 2023

Q1-2023 results: 25 May 2023 (after market close)

H1-2023 results: 10 August 2023 (after market close)

9M-2023 results: 14 November 2023 (after market close)

1 FTA as of January 2022 has been reviewed by external auditors. All pro forma data (including quarterly & FY-2022 P&L, year-end 2022 balance sheet) are under review by the auditors.

