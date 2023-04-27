Global Live Streaming Market Report 2023: Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices and Internet Users Drives Growth

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Streaming Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global live streaming market grew from $1.24 billion in 2022 to $1.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The live streaming market is expected to grow to $3.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.2%.

Major players in the live streaming market are AfreecaTV Co. Ltd., Amazon, Boxcast, Dacast, Empire Video Productions LLC, Facebook Inc., Flux Broadcast, Google LLC, Huya Inc., IBM Corporation, Instagram Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Periscope, Pluto Inc., and Twitch Interactive Inc.

The live streaming allows streamed video to be sent over the internet in real time, without first being recorded and stored. Live streaming is used for TV broadcasts, video game streams, and social media video.



The main live streaming components include platform and service. Live streamlining platform is defined as an on demand online source for providing entertainment through TV shows, movies and other streaming media. The different live streaming models include Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) for end-users including media and entertainment, education, esports, events, government and retail.

The live streaming market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides live streaming market statistics, including live streaming industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a live streaming market share, detailed live streaming market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the live streaming industry. This live streaming market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Recent developments that usually include, various innovations and new product launches are shaping the live streaming market. For instance, in 2020, a US-based shoppable video platform company, Clicktivated announced the launch of its new live streaming shoppable video technology. This platform mainly focuses on two sectors, which include brands that live stream videos and viewers who can click directly on an image and shop individual products on-screen as they continue to watch a show.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the live streaming market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in live streaming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in penetration of mobile devices and internet users is expected to propel the growth of the live streaming market. The usage of mobile and the internet is gradually increasing along with the frequency of online activities such as video callings, live music streaming, and various live shows.

According to the telecom regulatory authority of India, the broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.57% from 687.44 million at the end of March-20 to 698.23 million at the end of June-20. Therefore, the increase in the penetration of mobile devices and internet users is driving the growth of the live streaming market.

The countries covered in the live streaming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



