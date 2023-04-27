McPhy Energy: 2022 universal registration Document 2022 and Combined shareholders general meeting to be held on Wednesday 24 May 2023

French English

Grenoble, 27 April 2023 – 5.45 p.m. CEST – McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces the terms of availability of its 2022 universal registration Document and that the combined shareholders general meeting will be held on Wednesday 24 May 2023.

2022 universal registration Document

The 2022 universal registration Document was filed on 25 April 2023 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF").

The universal registration Document includes:

the annual financial report including the annual and consolidated accounts;

the management report;

the corporate governance report;

information relating to social, environmental, and societal responsibility; and

the reports of the Statutory auditors as well as their fees.

The 2022 universal registration Document is made available to the public free of charge, pursuant to applicable law and regulations, and can be consulted on the McPhy Energy website

( www.mcphy-finance.com ) (section “Documentation”). It is also available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). Pursuant to applicable law and regulations, the annual financial report filed with the AMF has been prepared in the ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format).

Combined Shareholders general meeting to be held on Wednesday 24 May 2023

The combined Shareholders general meeting of McPhy Energy will be held on Wednesday 24 May 2023, at 3:30 pm, at Village CA Sud Rhône-Alpes (Village by CA Grenoble) located at 5 Place Nelson Mandela in Grenoble (38000).

The meeting notice (avis de réunion) was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday 17 April 2023 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main modalities of participation and voting at this Shareholders general meeting.

The meeting notice, the report of the Board of Directors on the draft resolutions and the legal information relating to this Shareholders general meeting are available on the McPhy Energy website (section “General Meeting”). Other documents and information relating to this Shareholders general meeting will be available on the aforementioned website or made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office, pursuant to applicable law and regulations.

