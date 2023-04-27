Cegedim off to a dynamic start in 2023

Quarterly financial information as of March 31, 2023
IFRS - Regulated information - Not audited
- Q1 2023 revenues grew 12.9%
- Cegedim Santé: growth picking up speed
Boulogne-Billancourt, France, April 27, 2023, after the market close
Revenue
|First quarter
|Change Q1 2023 / 2022
|in millions of euros
|2023
|2022
|Reported
|Like for like(1)(2)
|Software & Services
|80.4
|71.2
|12.9%
|12.0%
|Flow
|24.8
|22.6
|9.7%
|9.9%
|Data & Marketing
|24.6
|22.5
|9.5%
|8.3%
|BPO
|14.4
|12.3
|17.8%
|17.8%
|Corporate and others
|1.6
|0.7
|135.2%
|135.2%
|Cegedim
|145.9
|129.2
|12.9%
|12.2%
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
(2) The positive currency impact of 0.4% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 1.1% was attributable to the first-time consolidation in Cegedim’s accounts of new acquisitions Kobus Tech, Mesdocteurs, Laponi, and Clinityx.
Cegedim generated consolidated Q1 2023 revenues of €145.9 million, an increase of 12.9% as reported and 12.2% like for like(1) compared with the same period in 2022. All divisions contributed to the growth. Divisional growth rates ranged from 9.5% to 17.8%, confirming the good sales momentum seen in previous quarters.
Analysis of business trends by division
- Software & Services
|Software & Services
|First quarter
|Change Q1 2023 / 2022
|in millions of euros
|2023
|2022
|Reported
|LFL
|Cegedim Santé:
|20.6
|14.7
|40.1%
|33.2%
|Insurance, HR, Pharmacies, and other services
|47.3
|44.5
|6.2%
|6.0%
|International businesses
|12.5
|12.0
|4.4%
|8.1%
|Software & Services
|80.4
|71.2
|12.9%
|12.0%
Cegedim Santé picked up its pace of growth to 40% compared with the first quarter of 2022. Ségur Act-related roll-outs generated €2.8 million in first-quarter revenues and acquisitions, €1.0 million. Other French activities grew sales by 6.2%, buoyed by HR activities and other services. International businesses returned to growth, particularly in the doctor and insurance segments in the UK.
- Flow
|FLOW
|First quarter
|Change Q1 2023 / 2022
|in millions of euros
|2023
|2022
|Reported
|LFL
|e-business
|15.0
|13.7
|9.5%
|9.9%
|Third-party payer
|9.8
|8.9
|9.9%
|9.9%
|Flow
|24.8
|22.6
|9.7%
|9.9%
The process digitalization and digital data flow business grew by 9.5%. Both French and international activities contributed to the growth.
Third-party payer systems in France had an excellent first quarter, up nearly 10%, owing to strong invoice volumes in pharmacies and rising volumes in the hospital segment.
- Data & Marketing
|Data & Marketing
|First quarter
|Change Q1 2023 / 2022
|in millions of euros
|2023
|2022
|Reported
|LFL
|Data
|13.1
|12.3
|6.3%
|4.1%
|Marketing
|11.5
|10.2
|13.4%
|13.4%
|Data & Marketing
|24.6
|22.5
|9.5%
|8.3%
Most of the growth in Data activities came from French sales. The positive scope effect of +2.2% was attributable to the first-time consolidation of Clinityx.
Advertising in pharmacies had a promising start to the year, growing by double digits.
- BPO
|BPO
|First quarter
|Change Q1 2023 / 2022
|in millions of euros
|2023
|2022
|Reported
|LFL
|Insurance BPO
|8.8
|7.5
|16.3%
|16.3%
|HR BPO
|5.7
|4.7
|20.2%
|20.2%
|BPO
|14.4
|12.3
|17.8%
|17.8%
BPO operations continued to post double-digit growth over the first quarter, driven equally by services aimed at health and personal protection insurance companies, and by those designed for clients’ HR departments.
Highlights
Apart from the items cited below, to the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during Q1 2023 that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
- War in Ukraine
The Group does not do business in Russia or Ukraine and has no assets exposed to those countries.
Significant transactions and events post March 31, 2023
To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no post-closing events or changes after March 31, 2023, that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
Outlook
Based on Q1 2023 revenues up 12.2% like for like(1), and despite the public health, economic, geopolitical, and monetary uncertainty facing the world, the Group is confident it can grow full-year revenues by at least 10% like for like(1).
The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in 2023.
---------
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
The Audit Committee met on April 26, 2023.
The Board of Directors, chaired by Jean-Claude Labrune, met on April 27, 2023.
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €555 million in 2022.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
|
Annexes
Breakdown of revenue by quarter and division
- Year 2023
|in € thousands
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Software & Services
|80.4
|80.4
|Flow
|24.8
|24.8
|Data & marketing
|24.6
|24.6
|BPO
|14.4
|14.4
|Corporate and others
|1.6
|1.6
|Group revenue
|145.9
|145.9
- Year 2022
|in € thousands
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Software & services
|71.2
|74.4
|75.2
|81.1
|302.0
|Flow
|22.6
|22.6
|21.5
|23.9
|90.6
|Data & marketing
|22.5
|27.6
|22.8
|34.1
|106.9
|BPO
|12.3
|13.1
|13.0
|14.6
|53.0
|Corporate and others
|0.7
|0.7
|0.8
|0.7
|2.8
|Group revenue
|129.2
|138.3
|133.3
|154.4
|555.2
Breakdown of revenue by geographic zone, currency, and division at March 31, 2023
|as a % of consolidated revenues
|Geographic zone
|Currency
|France
|EMEA
ex. France
|Americas
|Euro
|GBP
|Others
|Software & Services
|84.5%
|15.4%
|0.1%
|87.2%
|11.3%
|1.6%
|Flow
|92.1%
|7.9%
|0.0%
|94.9%
|5.1%
|0.0%
|Data & marketing
|97.3%
|2.7%
|0.0%
|97.7%
|0.0%
|2.3%
|BPO
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Corporate and others
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Cegedim
|89.6%
|10.3%
|0.1%
|91.7%
|7.1%
|1.3%
Attachment