Cocaine Use Disorder Research Report 2023

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cocaine Use Disorder - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Cocaine Use Disorder - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cocaine Use Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cocaine Use Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Highlights:

The 12-month diagnosed prevalence of Cocaine Use Disorder has been increasing due to the increased use of illicit drugs among adults and older adults. This may be attributed to stressful life events or other social problems.

The current treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder relies on behavioral interventions including contingency management and cognitive-behavioral therapy for substance use disorders.

One of the major concerns in understanding the market for Cocaine Use Disorder is that there is a paucity of evidence to validate many of the interventions used in the daily management of CUD. No consensus guidelines are available in the US, EU4 and the UK, and Japan for the management of CUD patients.

Recent advances in understanding the processes involved in cocaine addiction have allowed researchers to identify promising new candidate medications that, shortly, can be effective pharmacological treatments for CUD.

In 2022, the market size of Cocaine Use Disorder was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 35.5 million, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

Emerging therapies STP7/ mavoglurant and EMB-001, have the potential to create a positive shift in the Cocaine Use Disorder market size.

Though CUD is currently managed through psychosocial treatment and a few drugs like topiramate and disulfiram, there are no approved pharmacological treatments for CUD. If approved, STALICLA's mavoglurant would be the first FDA-approved treatment indicated for patients with CUD.

With positive results from Phase II, mavoglurant, a metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5) antagonist, can potentially reduce the craving for cocaine in CUD patients and has the potential to address the unmet need for CUD.

EMB-001 is being investigated under Phase II trial in moderate-to-severe CUD patients. The two grants from the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health (NIDA) and the Rose Research Center (RRC) would support the development of EMB-001.

Key Questions Answered



Market Insights:

What was the Cocaine Use Disorder total market size, the market size by therapies, market share (%) distribution in 2019, and what would it look like in 2032? What are the contributing factors for this growth?

How will psychostimulants as a class affect the treatment paradigm of Cocaine Use Disorder?

How will disulfiram compete with topiramate and modafinil?

Which class is going to be the largest contributor in 2032?

What are the pricing variations among different geographies of off-label therapies?

How would future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology Insights:

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Cocaine Use Disorder? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Cocaine Use Disorder?

What is the historical and forecasted Cocaine Use Disorder patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Cocaine Use Disorder during the forecast period (2023-2032)?

What factors are factors contributing to the growth of Cocaine Use Disorder cases?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs, and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for the treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder? What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder in the US and Europe?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder?

How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What is the cost burden of current treatment on the patient?

Patient acceptability in terms of preferred treatment options as per real-world scenarios?

What are the country-specific accessibility issues of expensive therapies?

What is the 7MM historical and forecasted market of Cocaine Use Disorder?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

STALICLA

Embera NeuroTherapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bg4c3g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.