Global Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4%

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market by Platform, Product Type, Component, Cooling Technology Sensor Technology, Imaging Technology (Hyperspectral, Multispectral), point of sale and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military EO/IR system market size is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2023 to USD 9.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Alpha Design Technologies
- Ascendent Technologies
- Ascent Vision Technology Group
- Aselsan A.S.
- Bae Systems
- Elbit Systems
- General Dyanmics Corporation
- Harris Aerial
- Height Technologies
- Hensoldt Ag
- Infiniti Electro Optics
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Kongsberg
- L3 Harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Lynred
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- Raytheon Technology Corporation
- Rheinmetall Ag
- Teledyne Flir
- Thales Group
- Vectornav
As security threats evolve, military forces may need to rely more heavily on EO/IR systems to identify and track potential threats. For example, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become a growing concern for military forces, and military EO/IR systems can be used to detect and track these threats.
Land Segment: The second largest share of the military EO/IR system market by platform in 2023.
The Land segment has the second largest segment of the military EO/IR system market by payload in 2023. As technology continues to advance, EO/IR systems have become more powerful, compact, and affordable. This has made them increasingly attractive to military forces, who can use them for a range of applications, from surveillance and reconnaissance to targeting and threat detection.
Cooled technology Segment: The largest segment of the military EO/IR system market by type in 2023
The Cooled technology segment has the largest segment of the military EO/IR system market by type in 2023. Military forces may have specific operational needs that require the use of EO/IR systems. For example, they may need to monitor a particular area for an extended period of time, or they may need to conduct reconnaissance in a remote or dangerous location.
North America to account for the second largest CAGR in the military EO/IR system market in forecasted year
North America is estimated to account for the second largest CAGR in the military EO/IR system market in the forecasted year. The North America region for this study comprises of US, Canada, countries. Rising developments of military EO/IR system by several US based companies.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|252
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$9.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers Business
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Average Selling Prices Of Key Players, By Component
5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend
5.6 Use case Analysis
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.8 Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems Market Ecosystem
5.9 Volume Analysis
5.10 Tariff And Regulatory Landscape
5.10.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies And Other Organizations
5.11 Ranges & Scenarios
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13 Technological Analysis
5.14 Key Conferences & Events In 2023-2024 Analysis
5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.15.1 Key Stakeholders In Buying Criteria.
5.15.2 Buying Criteria
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.3 Patent Analysis
6.4 Impact Of Megatrends
7 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Cooling Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cooling Technology
7.2.1 Uncooled
7.2.2 Cooled
8 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Sensor Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sensor Technology
8.2.1 Staring Sensor
8.2.2 Scanning Sensor
9 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Imaging Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Imaging Technology
9.2.1 Multispectral
9.2.2 Hyperspectral
10 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Human Machine Interface
10.3 Stabilization Unit
10.4 Control System
10.5 Optics
10.6 Sensor
10.7 Processor
11 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Product Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Handheld System
11.2.1 Designator
11.2.2 Rangefinder
11.2.3 Handheld Thermal Imagers
11.2.4 Weapon Scopes & Sights
11.3 EO/IRPayload
11.3.1 Vehicle Eo/Ir
11.3.2 Airborne Eo/Ir
11.3.3 Maritime Eo/Ir
12 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Platform
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Land
12.2.2 Vehicle-Mounted
12.2.2.1 Combat Vehicles
12.2.2.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
12.2.3 Soldier System
12.3 Airborne
12.3.1 Military Aircraft
12.3.1.1 Fighter Aircraft
12.3.1.2 Transport Aircraft
12.3.1.3 Special Mission Aircraft
12.3.2 Attack Helicopters
12.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
12.4 Naval
12.4.1 Combat Ships
12.4.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles
13 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Point Of Sale
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Oem
13.3 Aftermarket
14 Regional Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Evaluation Framework
15.3 Market Share /Ranking
15.4 Revenue Analysis Of Leading Players
15.5 Company Analysis
15.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
15.5.1 Star
15.5.2 Emerging Leaders
15.5.3 Pervasive
15.5.4 Participant
15.6 Competitive Benchmarking
15.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
15.7.1 Responsive Companies
15.7.2 Progressive Companies
15.7.3 Dynamic Companies
15.7.4 Starting Blocks
15.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking
15.8 Competitive Scenario
15.8.1 Contracts
15.8.2 New Product Launches
15.8.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, And Joint Ventures
15.8.4 Others
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Other Major Players
17 Appendix
