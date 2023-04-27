Global Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4%

Dublin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market by Platform, Product Type, Component, Cooling Technology Sensor Technology, Imaging Technology (Hyperspectral, Multispectral), point of sale and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military EO/IR system market size is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2023 to USD 9.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Alpha Design Technologies

Ascendent Technologies

Ascent Vision Technology Group

Aselsan A.S.

Bae Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dyanmics Corporation

Harris Aerial

Height Technologies

Hensoldt Ag

Infiniti Electro Optics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lynred

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon Technology Corporation

Rheinmetall Ag

Teledyne Flir

Thales Group

Vectornav

As security threats evolve, military forces may need to rely more heavily on EO/IR systems to identify and track potential threats. For example, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become a growing concern for military forces, and military EO/IR systems can be used to detect and track these threats.

Land Segment: The second largest share of the military EO/IR system market by platform in 2023.

The Land segment has the second largest segment of the military EO/IR system market by payload in 2023. As technology continues to advance, EO/IR systems have become more powerful, compact, and affordable. This has made them increasingly attractive to military forces, who can use them for a range of applications, from surveillance and reconnaissance to targeting and threat detection.

Cooled technology Segment: The largest segment of the military EO/IR system market by type in 2023

The Cooled technology segment has the largest segment of the military EO/IR system market by type in 2023. Military forces may have specific operational needs that require the use of EO/IR systems. For example, they may need to monitor a particular area for an extended period of time, or they may need to conduct reconnaissance in a remote or dangerous location.

North America to account for the second largest CAGR in the military EO/IR system market in forecasted year

North America is estimated to account for the second largest CAGR in the military EO/IR system market in the forecasted year. The North America region for this study comprises of US, Canada, countries. Rising developments of military EO/IR system by several US based companies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers Business

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Prices Of Key Players, By Component

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend

5.6 Use case Analysis

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.8 Military Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems Market Ecosystem

5.9 Volume Analysis

5.10 Tariff And Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies And Other Organizations

5.11 Ranges & Scenarios

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Technological Analysis

5.14 Key Conferences & Events In 2023-2024 Analysis

5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.15.1 Key Stakeholders In Buying Criteria.

5.15.2 Buying Criteria

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.3 Patent Analysis

6.4 Impact Of Megatrends

7 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Cooling Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cooling Technology

7.2.1 Uncooled

7.2.2 Cooled

8 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Sensor Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sensor Technology

8.2.1 Staring Sensor

8.2.2 Scanning Sensor

9 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Imaging Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Imaging Technology

9.2.1 Multispectral

9.2.2 Hyperspectral

10 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Human Machine Interface

10.3 Stabilization Unit

10.4 Control System

10.5 Optics

10.6 Sensor

10.7 Processor

11 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Product Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Handheld System

11.2.1 Designator

11.2.2 Rangefinder

11.2.3 Handheld Thermal Imagers

11.2.4 Weapon Scopes & Sights

11.3 EO/IRPayload

11.3.1 Vehicle Eo/Ir

11.3.2 Airborne Eo/Ir

11.3.3 Maritime Eo/Ir

12 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Platform

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Land

12.2.2 Vehicle-Mounted

12.2.2.1 Combat Vehicles

12.2.2.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

12.2.3 Soldier System

12.3 Airborne

12.3.1 Military Aircraft

12.3.1.1 Fighter Aircraft

12.3.1.2 Transport Aircraft

12.3.1.3 Special Mission Aircraft

12.3.2 Attack Helicopters

12.3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

12.4 Naval

12.4.1 Combat Ships

12.4.2 Unmanned Surface Vehicles

13 Military EO/IR Systems Market, By Point Of Sale

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Oem

13.3 Aftermarket

14 Regional Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Evaluation Framework

15.3 Market Share /Ranking

15.4 Revenue Analysis Of Leading Players

15.5 Company Analysis

15.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

15.5.1 Star

15.5.2 Emerging Leaders

15.5.3 Pervasive

15.5.4 Participant

15.6 Competitive Benchmarking

15.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

15.7.1 Responsive Companies

15.7.2 Progressive Companies

15.7.3 Dynamic Companies

15.7.4 Starting Blocks

15.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking

15.8 Competitive Scenario

15.8.1 Contracts

15.8.2 New Product Launches

15.8.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, And Joint Ventures

15.8.4 Others

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Other Major Players

17 Appendix

