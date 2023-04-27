Kering: Annual General Meeting of April 27, 2023: Approval of all resolutions

French English

April 27, 2023

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 27, 2023:

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS

Kering's Annual General Meeting was held on April 27, 2023, at the Group's head office, 40, rue de Sèvres, Paris 7e.

Kering's shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted to their vote, including the distribution of a €14 per share cash dividend for 2022.

An interim cash dividend of €4.50 per share was paid on January 18, 2023, pursuant to a decision made by the Board on December 8, 2022. The balance will be paid on May 4, 2023.

About Kering

