Global Industrial PC Market Size To Exceed USD 11.83 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.63%; Spherical Insights LLP

New York, United States , April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial PC Market Size is to grow from USD 5.17 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.83 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.63% during the projected period. The increasing utilization of industrial PC from various industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, semiconductor & electronics, medical devices, chemical, energy & power, oil & gas, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others is expected to boost the demand for industrial PC market during the forecast period.

The industrial PC computing system is designed to operate in extreme conditions such as temperature swings, high humidity, wetness, and abrasive particles. Industrial PCs, as opposed to desktop PCs, provide an interactive user experience and are utilized for both personal and professional computing, storage, and connection. The increasing recognition of IoT, big data, and machine learning (ML) in numerous industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive, and food and beverage, is predicted to be a key driver of the worldwide industrial PC market's expansion. Manufacturing organizations are spending continuously on their IT infrastructures to boost productivity, therefore industrial PC sales are expected to grow significantly. As a result, rising demand from various industries for energy-efficient manufacturing procedures propels the industrial PC market forward.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Industrial PC Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Box, Panel, Rack Mount, Embedded, DIN Rail, Others), By Technology (Resistive, Capacitive), By End-Use (Discrete Industries, Process Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The DIN rail segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global industrial PC market is segmented into the box, panel, rack mount, embedded, DIN rail, and others. Among these, the DIN rail segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. DIN Rail industrial PCs are compact, high-capacity computing machines commonly used in defense, traffic statistics, transit, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The capacitive segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global industrial PC Market is segmented into resistive and capacitive. Among these, capacitive is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed mostly to the expanding market for capacitive touchscreen technologically powered industrial PCs in the industrial sector, owing to their faster response time, higher precision, and lack of frequent changes.

The discrete industries segment accounted the largest revenue share of more than 57.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global industrial PC market is segmented into discrete industries and process industries. Among these, discrete industries are dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 57.2% over the forecast period. Automotive, aircraft and military, semiconductors and electronics, medical devices, and others are all subcategories of the discrete Industries area. The rising demand for efficiency and greater process adaptability in this sector is to blame for the rise of discrete industries.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. Rising demand from developing nations such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is propelling the region's industrial PC industry forward. The rising popularity of developing areas' industrialization, increased spending power, rapid investments in the manufacturing and energy sectors, and rising populations are all contributing to the expansion of this region's industrial PC market. North America, on the contrary, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is due to the increased use of contemporary technology in industrial sectors throughout the region, particularly in the United States.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Industrial PC Market include DFI, Kontron, Siemens, OMRON Corporation, American Portwell Technology Inc., VarTech Systems, Schneider Electric, NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, ADLINK Technology Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd., Diamond Flower Inc., OnLogic Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., B&R Automation, Beckhoff Automation, IEI Integration Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, AAEON Technology Inc., Protech Systems Co., Ltd., Avalue Technology Incorporation, and among others.

Recent Developments

On March 2023, Advantech, a leading provider of embedded platform solutions, announced the debut of the UTC-520IT, the latest addition to the rugged UTC-500 all-in-one touch computer family. This 21.5-inch all-in-one system is built for severe situations, featuring IP66/69K ingress protection and a corrosion-resistant stainless-steel shell. The UTC-520IT is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel® i5-1145G7E CPU that offers up to 19% more energy efficiency than its 10th Gen predecessors and supports vPro for convenient remote management, as well as DDR4-3200 memory with a capacity of up to 64 GB. This rugged all-in-one computer, unlike consumer-grade all-in-one machines, offers a wide operating temperature range of -10 50 °C (14 122 °F) to provide stable operation and reliable performance under extreme temperature swings.

