Danone: 2023 Danone Shareholders’ Meeting: Approval of all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

Press Release – Paris, April 27, 2023

2023 Danone Shareholders’ Meeting:

Approval of all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

Danone’s Shareholders’ Meeting was held today, chaired by Gilles Schnepp, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 69.02% of Danone’s total outstanding share capital was present or represented in this Shareholders’ Meeting.

Danone’s shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to its approval by the Board of Directors, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year, and the distribution of a dividend of €2.00 per share in cash. The ex-dividend date (or ex-date) is set on May 9, 2023, and the dividend will be payable on May 11, 2023.

In addition, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved the appointment of the candidate proposed to join the Board of Directors – Sanjiv Mehta, as well as the proposed renewals of terms of office of the members of the Board of Directors: Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet and Gilles Schnepp along with the ratification of the co-opting of Gilbert Ghostine and Lise Kingo, as Directors.

This Shareholders’ Meeting was an opportunity to present Danone’s strategy, its development perspectives and the 2022 fiscal year’s highlights. In particular, Antoine de Saint-Affrique presented the Group's new Climate Strategy. He detailed the commitments and priorities implemented in order to preserve and regenerate nature, one of the 3 pillars of the new sustainability roadmap, Danone Impact Journey.

The presentations made during the Shareholders’ Meeting and the answers to all written questions sent by shareholders are available on Danone’s corporate website (www.danone.com). The detailed voting results per resolution and the video webcast of the Shareholders’ Meeting will be available on the website by April 28th, 2023.

Composition of the Board’s Committees

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Committees of the Board are composed as follow:

Nomination, Compensation and G overnance Committee : Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet (Chair and Lead Independent Director), Frédéric Boutebba and Patrice Louvet;

: Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet (Chair and Lead Independent Director), Frédéric Boutebba and Patrice Louvet; Audit Committee : Géraldine Picaud (Chair), Gilbert Ghostine and Gilles Schnepp – it being specified that, as of July 1, 2023, Sanjiv Mehta will join the Audit Committee, replacing Gilles Schnepp;

: Géraldine Picaud (Chair), Gilbert Ghostine and Gilles Schnepp – it being specified that, as of July 1, 2023, Sanjiv Mehta will join the Audit Committee, replacing Gilles Schnepp; CSR Committee: Lise Kingo (Chair), Gilbert Ghostine, Susan Roberts and Bettina Theissig.





Composition of Danone’s Board of Directors as of July 1, 2023

Gilles Schnepp, Chairman

Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet, Lead Independent Director

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO

Frédéric Boutebba, Director representing employees

Gilbert Ghostine

Lise Kingo

Patrice Louvet

Sanjiv Mehta

Géraldine Picaud

Susan Roberts

Bettina Theissig, Director representing employees

Thus, as of July 1, 2023, the Board of Directors will have 11 members (including two Directors representing employees), its independence rates will amount to 89%, 56% of the board members are non-French, and 44% are women.

Today’s Shareholders’ Meeting thus marks the achievement of the Board’s renewal, which was announced in July 2021.

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.7 billion in sales in 2022. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Aqua, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain global B Corp™ certification.

