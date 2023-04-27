Veteran Mark Lawrence to Join Aptive as Chief Financial Officer

PROVO, Utah, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental, one of the nation’s leading pest control companies, is pleased to announce that Mark Lawrence will join the company as Chief Financial Officer on May 1, 2023. Lawrence recently served as CFO at Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., a multi-billion dollar, innovative beauty and wellness company.



“Mark brings with him deep financial experience, a track record of achievement, and true insights for strategic growth,” said CEO and Co-Founder Vess Pearson. “He is the perfect leader to take the helm of our finance organization and deliver a comprehensive financial vision that will help drive Aptive’s future growth and success.”

During his six years at Nu Skin, Lawrence played an integral role in the company’s transformation strategy. Prior to joining Nu Skin, Lawrence served as the head of finance for Amazon's Lab126. Lawrence also held senior leadership roles covering finance and operations at industry-leading companies such as 3Com, Brocade, Polycom, and Vivint Smart Home.

"I am extremely excited to join Aptive and step into this role," said Lawrence. “Aptive has a long runway for growth ahead, and I look forward to capitalizing on that opportunity alongside Vess and the rest of our talented team.”

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive provides pest control services to customers in 34 states across the US. It is ranked the #1 Pest Control Company by Best Company. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “United to Beat Malaria” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook ( @AptiveEnvironmental ), Twitter ( @Go_Aptive ), Instagram ( @Aptive.Environmental ), or LinkedIn ( @AptiveEnvironmental ).

