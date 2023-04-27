Reykjavík Energy Annual General Meeting 2023

English Icelandic

At Reykjavík Energy's (OR; Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) Annual General Meeting for the year 2022, which was held April 26th 2023, the consolidated financial statements of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur were ratified, but they were published March 14th 2023. The Reykjavík Energy Integrated Annual Report 2021 , which was published on the same day, for was also submitted.

It was agreed to pay the owners of Reykjavík Energy – The City of Reykjavík and the municipalities of Akranes and Borgarbyggð – dividends for the operating year in the amount of ISK 5.5 billion. No changes were made to the Board of Directors and election of certified auditors was postponed but a tendering process for the services is under way.

